2020 Fantasy Football: 10 breakout candidates you should draft at key positions

Becoming one of the top-tier players in the NFL is a difficult challenge, but we see many players accomplish this feat each season.

Predicting which players will break out and become stars also is an important part of winning your fantasy football league. Many leagues are won in the middle to later rounds of your fantasy draft, where several of the top sleeper and breakout candidates are selected.

Which players are poised for a fantasy football breakout in the 2020 season?

Check out our list of the top 10 candidates.

