2020 Fantasy Baseball OF Draft Rankings: Mike Trout dethroned at the top for good?

Should Mike Trout still be considered a lock for the No. 1 pick? (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

It’s been hard to argue against taking Mike Trout No. 1 overall in fantasy baseball drafts the past couple of seasons. Widely considered the best player in real baseball, he’s been able to wear that crown well in our game, too.

But, once again, a young stud is providing a serious challenge to his claim for the top spot.

Our analysts are in a consensus that Ronald Acuna Jr. should be first over Trout among outfielders. Acuna Jr. followed up a raucous rookie season with an incredible output in 2019: .280/.365/.518 with 41 homers, 37 stolen bases, and 101 RBI. That checks off all our boxes. What do you think?

Check him and the rest of the outfielders out in our analysts’ draft rankings below:

NOTE: Rankings will be updated as draft season progresses.

2020 Fantasy Baseball Rankings powered by FantasyPros