2020 Fantasy Baseball Draft Kit: Rankings, strategy, analysis, and much more
Whether you’re a first-time player or returning for another year of fun and competition of fantasy baseball, we’re here to help everyone get ready to draft.
Before making your picks, we’ve rounded up all our advice in one place to make it easier to prep for your draft and come out on top. When you feel like you’re ready to put your knowledge to use, we have three great options for you:
2020 Fantasy Baseball Rankings
Position-by-Position: [ C | 1B | 2B | SS | 3B | OF | SP | RP ]
Positional Previews: [ C | 1B | 2B | SS | 3B | OF | SP | RP ]
The safest first-round draft picks you can make
Draft Strategy
The Case for the No. 1 Pick: Mike Trout | Ronald Acuna Jr. | Christian Yelich
The top position battles to monitor before Opening Day
Mookie Betts to Dodgers: Fantasy analysis
Can Noah Syndergaard return to former glory?
10 bold predictions for Spring Training
A look at an industry expert fantasy baseball draft
Fantasy impact of MLB offseason’s biggest moves
The players one writer is too terrified to draft
2020 Park Factors for every team: Are Astros in trouble?
Expert Video Analysis
Mookie Betts and hitters in new places
Gerrit Cole and pitchers in new places
Closers deep dive: Hader in class of his own
Robert, Lux lead top fantasy prospects for 2020
Dynasty Discussion: Home run and value picks
Yahoo Fantasy Baseball Podcast
Should you draft Astros this season?