2020 Fantasy Baseball Draft Kit: Rankings, strategy, analysis, and much more

Whether you’re a first-time player or returning for another year of fun and competition of fantasy baseball, we’re here to help everyone get ready to draft.

Before making your picks, we’ve rounded up all our advice in one place to make it easier to prep for your draft and come out on top. When you feel like you’re ready to put your knowledge to use, we have three great options for you:

Mock draft lobby: Practice makes perfect

On-demand drafts: Join a league now

Sign up for a league and plan your draft

We also have Season 2 of the Yahoo Fantasy Baseball Podcast, so subscribe now and never miss an episode.

Note: This page will be updated as we continue to preview the upcoming season.

2020 Fantasy Baseball Rankings

Overall top 300

Position-by-Position: [ C | 1B | 2B | SS | 3B | OF | SP | RP ]

Positional Previews: [ C | 1B | 2B | SS | 3B | OF | SP | RP ]

The safest first-round draft picks you can make

Draft Strategy

The Case for the No. 1 Pick: Mike Trout | Ronald Acuna Jr. | Christian Yelich

The top position battles to monitor before Opening Day

Mookie Betts to Dodgers: Fantasy analysis

Can Noah Syndergaard return to former glory?

10 bold predictions for Spring Training

A look at an industry expert fantasy baseball draft

Fantasy impact of MLB offseason’s biggest moves

The players one writer is too terrified to draft

2020 Park Factors for every team: Are Astros in trouble?

Expert Video Analysis

Mookie Betts and hitters in new places

Gerrit Cole and pitchers in new places

Closers deep dive: Hader in class of his own

Robert, Lux lead top fantasy prospects for 2020

Dynasty Discussion: Home run and value picks

Yahoo Fantasy Baseball Podcast

Should you draft Astros this season?

And still more to come ...