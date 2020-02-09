2020 Fantasy Baseball 3B Draft Rankings: Plenty of elite talent available at the hot corner
Once again, baseball’s hot corner is expected to have a lot of strong options at various points in fantasy drafts this upcoming season.
Last year, the hype surrounding third-base uber-prospect Vladimir Guerrero could’ve reached the stratosphere. It led to the youngster receiving a 5th-round ADP. Yet, if you ask most fantasy managers, Guerrero failed to deliver on the lofty hype.
Scroll to continue with content
[Batter up: Join or create a Yahoo Fantasy Baseball league for free today]
How will he follow it up in Year 2?
Check him and the rest of the third basemen in our analysts’ draft rankings below:
NOTE: Rankings will be updated as draft season progresses.
2020 Fantasy Baseball Rankings powered by FantasyPros