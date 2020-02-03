2020 Fantasy Baseball 1B Draft Rankings: What will the kid do in Year 2?

Pete Alonso, the reigning NL Rookie of the Year, will be a top fantasy draft target in 2020. (Photo by Alex Trautwig/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

For a long time in recent seasons, the top of the fantasy first base board — excluding Cody Bellinger, who is eligible at the position — was pretty predictable. Freddie Freeman, Paul Goldschmidt, Anthony Rizzo — you get the point.

But in 2020, a kid is mashing his way into that top tier.

Pete Alonso, the reigning National League Rookie of the Year, has forced his way into the conversation (a 53-home-run debut season will do that for ya).

When would you select Alonso in 2020? Our experts help you make that decision with their first base draft rankings:

NOTE: Rankings will be updated as draft season progresses.

