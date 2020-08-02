2020 F1 World Championship points after the British Grand Prix

Charles Bradley
Motorsport

Hamilton’s left-front tyre deflated a handful of laps after title rival and Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas also suffered a similar failure that took him out of the points. His zero score means that Hamilton is now 30 points clear in the drivers’ title race.

Max Verstappen’s runner-up finish for Red Bull moves him within six points of Bottas, while McLaren’s Lando Norris just keeps ahead of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc – although he needed teammate Carlos Sainz to suffer a late puncture to do so.

Read Also:

British GP: Hamilton wins on three wheels after late drama2020 F1 British Grand Prix race results

Alex Albon’s eighth place moves him clear of the sidelined Sergio Perez for sixth in points. Sainz was the day's big loser, tumbling to 10th.

In the constructors’ championship, Mercedes is now 68 points clear of Red Bull Racing, with McLaren in third by eight points over Ferrari. Racing Point’s poor event, with Nico Hulkenberg failing to start, drops it back to fifth.

F1 World Championship Drivers' points after British Grand Prix

1

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

Lewis Hamilton

88

12/4

25/1

26/1

25/1

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

2

Finland
Finland

Valtteri Bottas

58

25/1

18/2

15/3

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

3

Netherlands
Netherlands

Max Verstappen

52

-

15/3

18/2

19/2

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

4

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

Lando Norris

36

16/3

10/5

-

10/5

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

5

Monaco
Monaco

Charles Leclerc

33

18/2

-

-

15/3

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

6

Thailand
Thailand

Alex Albon

26

-

12/4

10/5

4/8

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

7

Mexico
Mexico

Sergio Perez

22

8/6

8/6

6/7

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

8

Canada
Canada

Lance Stroll

20

-

6/7

12/4

2/9

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

9

Australia
Australia

Daniel Ricciardo

20

-

4/8

4/8

12/4

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

10

Spain
Spain

Carlos Sainz Jr.

15

10/5

3/9

2/9

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

11

France
France

Esteban Ocon

12

4/8

-

-

8/6

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

12

France
France

Pierre Gasly

12

6/7

-

-

6/7

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

13

Germany
Germany

Sebastian Vettel

10

1/10

-

8/6

1/10

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

14

Italy
Italy

Antonio Giovinazzi

2

2/9

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

15

Russian Federation
Russian Federation

Daniil Kvyat

1

-

1/10

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

16

Denmark
Denmark

Kevin Magnussen

1

-

-

1/10

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

17

Canada
Canada

Nicholas Latifi

 

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

18

Finland
Finland

Kimi Raikkonen

 

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

19

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

George Russell

 

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

20

France
France

Romain Grosjean

 

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

F1 World Championship Constructors' points after British Grand Prix

1

Germany
Germany

Mercedes

146

37

43

41

25

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

2

Austria
Austria

Red Bull Racing

78

-

27

28

23

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

3

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

McLaren

51

26

13

2

10

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

4

Italy
Italy

Ferrari

43

19

-

8

16

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

5

Canada
Canada

Racing Point

42

8

14

18

2

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

6

France
France

Renault F1 Team

32

4

4

4

20

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

7

Italy
Italy

 AlphaTauri

13

6

1

-

6

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

8

Italy
Italy

Alfa Romeo

2

2

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

9

United States
United States

Haas F1 Team

1

-

-

1

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

10

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

Williams

0

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

What to Read Next