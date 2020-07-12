2020 F1 World Championship points after Styrian Grand Prix

Charles Bradley
Motorsport

Bottas pulled off a late-race pass on Red Bull’s Max Verstappen to finish second to Hamilton, which added to his season-opening victory in the Austrian GP gives him a six-point lead in the world championship standings.

Read Also:

Styrian GP: Hamilton takes dominant win; drama for Ferrari2020 F1 Styrian Grand Prix race results

Lando Norris’s second top-five finish helps his points score to be third in the standings, 17 points behind Bottas and eight clear of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, who failed to score after his first-lap collision with teammate Sebastian Vettel.

Sergio Perez lies fifth for Racing Point after his dramatic charge, finishing today’s race with a damaged front wing, with Verstappen’s third position putting him sixth – following his non-score here last weekend.

In the constructors’ championship, Mercedes already has more than twice the points of second-placed McLaren, with Red Bull Racing now third, ahead of Racing Point and Ferrari.

F1 World Championship Drivers' points after Styrian Grand Prix

1

Finland
Finland

 Valtteri Bottas

43

25/1

18/2

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

2

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

 Lewis Hamilton

37

12/4

25/1

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

3

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

 Lando Norris

26

16/3

10/5

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

4

Monaco
Monaco

 Charles Leclerc

18

18/2

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

5

Mexico
Mexico

 Sergio Perez

16

8/6

8/6

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

6

Netherlands
Netherlands

 Max Verstappen

15

-

15/3

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

7

Spain
Spain

 Carlos Sainz Jr.

13

10/5

3/9

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

8

Thailand
Thailand

 Alex Albon

12

-

12/4

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

9

France
France

 Pierre Gasly

6

6/7

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

10

Canada
Canada

 Lance Stroll

6

-

6/7

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

11

France
France

 Esteban Ocon

4

4/8

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

12

Australia
Australia

 Daniel Ricciardo

4

-

4/8

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

13

Italy
Italy

 Antonio Giovinazzi

2

2/9

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

14

Russian Federation
Russian Federation

 Daniil Kvyat

1

-

1/10

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

15

Germany
Germany

 Sebastian Vettel

1

1/10

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

16

Canada
Canada

 Nicholas Latifi

 

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

17

Finland
Finland

 Kimi Raikkonen

 

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

18

Denmark
Denmark

 Kevin Magnussen

 

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

19

France
France

 Romain Grosjean

 

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

20

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

 George Russell

 

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

F1 World Championship Constructors' points after Styrian Grand Prix

1

Germany
Germany

 Mercedes

80

37

43

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

2

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

 McLaren

39

26

13

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

3

Austria
Austria

 Red Bull Racing

27

-

27

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

4

Canada
Canada

 Racing Point

22

8

14

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

5

Italy
Italy

 Ferrari

19

19

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

6

France
France

 Renault F1 Team

8

4

4

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

7

Italy
Italy

 AlphaTauri

7

6

1

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

8

Italy
Italy

 Alfa Romeo

2

2

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

9

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

 Williams

 

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

10

United States
United States

 Haas F1 Team

 

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

What to Read Next