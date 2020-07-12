2020 F1 World Championship points after Styrian Grand Prix
Bottas pulled off a late-race pass on Red Bull’s Max Verstappen to finish second to Hamilton, which added to his season-opening victory in the Austrian GP gives him a six-point lead in the world championship standings.
Lando Norris’s second top-five finish helps his points score to be third in the standings, 17 points behind Bottas and eight clear of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, who failed to score after his first-lap collision with teammate Sebastian Vettel.
Sergio Perez lies fifth for Racing Point after his dramatic charge, finishing today’s race with a damaged front wing, with Verstappen’s third position putting him sixth – following his non-score here last weekend.
In the constructors’ championship, Mercedes already has more than twice the points of second-placed McLaren, with Red Bull Racing now third, ahead of Racing Point and Ferrari.
F1 World Championship Drivers' points after Styrian Grand Prix
1
43
25/1
18/2
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
2
37
12/4
25/1
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
3
26
16/3
10/5
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
4
18
18/2
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
5
16
8/6
8/6
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
6
15
-
15/3
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
7
13
10/5
3/9
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
8
12
-
12/4
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
9
6
6/7
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
10
6
-
6/7
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
11
4
4/8
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
12
4
-
4/8
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
13
2
2/9
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
14
1
-
1/10
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
15
1
1/10
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
16
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
17
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
18
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
19
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
20
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
F1 World Championship Constructors' points after Styrian Grand Prix
1
80
37
43
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
2
39
26
13
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
3
27
-
27
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
4
22
8
14
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
5
19
19
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
6
8
4
4
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
7
7
6
1
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
8
2
2
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
9
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
10
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-