2020 New Era Pinstripe Bowl canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

Aeriel view of Yankee Stadium during Pinstripe Bowl

The New Era Pinstripe Bowl, originally scheduled for Dec. 29 at Yankee Stadium, will not be played in 2020, due to health and travel concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.

The Yankees and the Pinstripe Bowl released the following statement:

Due to the recent increase in coronavirus cases, which has led to the imposition of various travel restrictions and the cancellation of many college football games, including those in the Big Ten and ACC Conferences, we have made the decision out of an abundance of caution and in conjunction with both conferences to cancel the 2020 New Era Pinstripe Bowl. The priority of the Yankees, New Era Pinstripe Bowl, Big Ten and ACC is the safety of players, coaches and staff, and this decision is consistent with that approach. We look forward to hosting the New Era Pinstripe Bowl with an enthusiastic crowd filling Yankee Stadium in 2021.

Hosted at Yankee Stadium since 2010, the game has been played annually between the Big 10 and ACC. The lone exception was in 2013, when Notre Dame defeated Rutgers.

The Pinstripe Bowl is the eighth bowl game to be canceled this season, joining the Fenway Bowl, Holiday Bowl, Bahamas Bowl, Hawaii Bowl, Redbox Bowl, Quick Lane Bowl and Celebration Bowl.