2020 Emerald Coast Classic cancelled, Oregon Ducks no longer playing Iowa State

2020 Emerald Coast Classic cancelled, Oregon no longer playing Iowa State originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

The 2020 Emerald Coast Classic basketball tournament has been canceled, as announced by tournament director Maury Hanks.

"The landscape in college basketball has changed dramatically this season when you factor in the coronavirus pandemic coupled with the new scheduling policies implemented by the NCAA," said Hanks. "Teams were also concerned about traveling long distances with the threat of COVID-19."

Oregon was set to play Iowa State in the opening matchup of the event on November 27th. Florida and Illinois would play one another in the other game on opening night.

"We are disappointed that we are unable to compete in the 2020 Emerald Coast Classic," said Oregon head coach Dana Altman. "We have always been impressed by events hosted by Global Sports and were looking forward to a competitive field once again."

The 2020-21 NCAA Basketball season will begin on November 25th for both men and women.

The Emerald Coast Classic will resume play November 26-27, 2021.

