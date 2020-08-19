2020 Eagles training camp: Miles Sanders out indefinitely, joins growing injury list

The hits keep coming.

Two days after the Eagles announced that starting defensive linemen Derek Barnett and Javon Hargrave would be out for multiple weeks with injuries, stud running back Miles Sanders appeared on the team's injury report with a significant lower-body injury.

Sanders, who led all NFL rookies with a franchise-record 1,327 scrimmage yards last year, is listed as "week-to-week" by the Eagles, which generally means a minimum of two weeks but could mean much more and could conceivably mean less.

Sanders practiced on Tuesday but was not out at practice on Wednesday.

The Eagles don't believe the injury will keep Sanders from playing in the Eagles' scheduled season opener in 25 days against Washington in Landover, Md. They also seem to expect both Barnett and Hargrave to be available for the opener.

Sanders, a second-round pick last year out of Penn State, was expected to be the Eagles' bell-cow running back this year.

Running backs coach Duce Staley said two weeks ago there was no reason to limit Sanders' workload this year considering his youth, strength and talent.

But with Sanders sidelined indefinitely, the focus is now Boston Scott and Corey Clement, the only other running backs on the roster with NFL experience.

Scott, who began last year on the Eagles' practice squad, blossomed late in the season 350 scrimmage yards in the season-ending four-game winning streak that propelled the Eagles into the playoffs.

That was the 12th-most scrimmage yards by any NFL running back over the last four games of the season.

Scott also missed practice Wednesday with a lower-body injury, but he's listed as day-to-day.

With Sanders and Scott both out Wednesday, Clement was getting the first-team reps at practice.

Clement has been largely injured the last two seasons but was terrific as an undrafted rookie down the stretch in 2017 and had a historic 100-yard receiving game in the Super Bowl.

Clement has played only 15 games the last two seasons but is healthy this summer. He has 613 career rushing yards, and 42 catches for 454 yards in his career.

The other three running backs on the roster have never played in the NFL. Adrian Killians and Mike Warren are undrafted rookies and Elijah Holyfield joined the Eagles late last season.

Also day-to-day are tight end Dallas Goedert (upper body) and cornerback Sidney Jones (lower body).

In addition, Fletcher Cox was sitting out practice with a planned maintenance day.

