2020 Daytona 500 tickets now on sale - get yours today

Historic performances, spectacular finishes and amazing memories await you at “The Great American Race.” And now, fans can officially make sure they experience the 62nd annual Daytona 500 on Feb. 16, 2020, in person. Tickets are officially on sale.

Race fans travel from all over the world to attend the Daytona 500. The 2019 race, which Joe Gibbs Racing’s Denny Hamlin won, had attendees representing all 50 states and 45 countries.

Guests will have the opportunity to experience the pageantry and edge-of-your-seat excitement of the Daytona 500 in a state-of-the-art motorsports facility with amenities that include more than 100,000 seats, thousands of premium club seats, 40 escalators and 17 elevators, 60 luxury suites, social “neighborhoods” and three concourse levels that span the nearly mile-long frontstretch.

New for 2020, premium and extended-stay camping packages will now include access to general admission seating and the UNOH Fanzone for the leading events of DAYTONA Speedweeks Presented By AdventHealth.

Those wishing to attend “The Great American Race” in person should make their plans early to secure the best pricing:

• Tickets can be purchased by calling 1-800-PITSHOP or visiting www.DAYTONA500.com.

• Hospitality and premium seat packages, including the Rolex 24 Lounge, Harley J’s, Trioval Club, Daytona 500 Club and President’s Row are available, as well as UNOH Fanzone/Pre-race wristbands.

• For all other Daytona Speedweeks Presented By AdventHealth events, children 12 and under are $10 in reserved seating and free in general admission areas and in the UNOH Fanzone.

• Fans can also visit PrimeSport.com, the official travel package provider of Daytona International Speedway, where they can find multiple options for tickets, lodging and hospitality.

In addition to the “The Great American Race,” fans may purchase tickets and multi-day packages for the leading events of DAYTONA Speedweeks Presented By AdventHealth. Tickets for the 58th Rolex 24 At Daytona, the most prestigious sports car race in North America and the season-opening event to the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, will go on sale at a later date.

