2020 Daytona 500 live stream: How to watch NASCAR race online

The 2020 NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series season is set to get underway on Sunday with the biggest spectacle in racing, the Daytona 500.

It was Denny Hamlin taking the checkered flag in last year's race, edging out Kyle Busch in a nail-biter of a finish. It marked the second Daytona 500 victory of Hamlin's career. He'll start in the 21st position in Sunday's race.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. is the first polesitter of the 36-race season after clocking the quickest lap during qualifying (46.253) a speed of 194.582 mph. Alex Bowman will join him on the front row.

Joey Logano and William Byron won Thursday night's Duel qualifying races, giving them the third and fourth starting positions respectively.

Here's where and when to tune in to the Daytona 500:

When: Sunday, February 16, 2:30 p.m. ET.

TV channel: FOX

Live stream: FOX Sports





