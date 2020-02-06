2020 Daytona 500 entry list released
Below is the entry list for the 62nd running for the Daytona 500, scheduled for Sunday, February 16.
40 drivers will make the field with three ultimately going home. Seven non-chartered teams will be vying for the four open spots on the grid. They are Justin Haley of Kaulig Racing, Daniel Suarez of Gaunt Brothers Racing, Brendan Gaughan of Beard Motorsports, Reed Sorenson of Premium Motorsports, J.J. Yeley of Rick Ware Racing, as well as Chad Finchum and Timmy Hill of MBM Motorsports.
Ent.
Car #
Driver
Sponsor
Team
1
00
Quinn Houff
Jacob Construction
StarCom Racing
2
1
Kurt Busch
Monster Energy
Chip Ganassi Racing
3
2
Brad Keselowski
Discount Tire
Team Penske
4
3
Austin Dillon
Bass Pro Shops/Tracker OffRoad
Richard Childress Racing
5
4
Kevin Harvick
Busch Light #PIT4BUSCH
Stewart-Haas Racing
6
6
Ryan Newman
Koch Industries
Roush Fenway Racing
7
8
Tyler Reddick
Caterpillar
Richard Childress Racing
8
9
Chase Elliott
NAPA Auto Parts
Hendrick Motorsports
9
10
Aric Almirola
Smithfield
Stewart-Haas Racing
10
11
Denny Hamlin
FedEx Express
Joe Gibbs Racing
11
12
Ryan Blaney
Menards/Peak
Team Penske
12
13
Ty Dillon
GEICO
Germain Racing
13
14
Clint Bowyer
Rush/Mobil 1
Stewart-Haas Racing
14
15
Brennan Poole
SpartanGO
Premium Motorsports
15
16
Justin Haley
Fraternal Order of Eagles
Kaulig Racing
16
17
Chris Buescher
Fastenal
Roush Fenway Racing
17
18
Kyle Busch
M&M’s
Joe Gibbs Racing
18
19
Martin Truex, Jr.
Bass Pro Shops
Joe Gibbs Racing
19
20
Erik Jones
DEWALT
Joe Gibbs Racing
20
21
Matt DiBenedetto
Motorcraft/Quick Lane
Wood Brothers Racing
21
22
Joey Logano
Shell Pennzoil
Team Penske
22
24
William Byron
Axalta ‘Color of the Year’
Hendrick Motorsports
23
27
Reed Sorenson
TBA
Premium Motorsports
24
32
Corey LaJoie
RagingBull.com
GO FAS Racing
25
34
Michael McDowell
Love’s Travel Stops
Front Row Motorsports
26
36
David Ragan
Select Blinds
Rick Ware Racing
27
37
Ryan Preece
Cottonelle
JTG Daugherty Racing
28
38
John Hunter Nemechek
CITGARD
Front Row Motorsports
29
41
Cole Custer
Haas Automation
Stewart-Haas Racing
30
42
Kyle Larson
Credit One Bank
Chip Ganassi Racing
31
43
Bubba Wallace
United States Air Force
Richard Petty Motorsports
32
47
Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.
Kroger
JTG Daugherty Racing
33
48
Jimmie Johnson
Ally
Hendrick Motorsports
34
49
Chad Finchum
Garrison Homes
Motorsports Business Management
35
51
Joey Gase
TBA
Rick Ware Racing
36
52
BJ McLeod
TBA
Rick Ware Racing
37
54
J.J. Yeley
TBA
Rick Ware Racing
38
62
Brendan Gaughan
Beard Motorsportrs
Beard Motorsports
39
66
Timmy Hill
RoofClaims.com / VSI Racing
Motorsports Business Management
40
77
Ross Chastain
AdventHealth
Spire Motorsports
41
88
Alex Bowman
Valvoline
Hendrick Motorsports
42
95
Christopher Bell
Procore
Leavine Family Racing
43
96
Daniel Suarez
TBA
Gaunt Brothers Racing