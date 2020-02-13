2020 Daytona 500: Date, time, live stream, how to watch, starting grid

Most sports end with the biggest event.

NASCAR starts with it.

On Sunday, Feb. 16 the Daytona 500 will go green for the 62nd year. Over 100,000 fans will pack the grandstands as 40 of stock car racing's best take to the high banks as hundreds before them have.

This go-round, it'll likely be the last time seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson competes in The Great American Race, as he's set to retire from full-time racing at season's end. Kyle Busch, the defending series champion, is still looking for his first 500 victory, while his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Denny Hamlin is aiming for his second straight and third overall.

Last year at superspeedway races, manufacturer alliances (Chevrolet, Ford, Toyota) were the storyline, as specific drivers only worked with those who they were told to.

Here's a look at all the important information you need to know ahead of the 2020 Daytona 500.

2020 DAYTONA 500 INFORMATION:

WHEN IS THE 2020 DAYTONA 500?

The 62nd edition of the Daytona 500 is on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. ET.

HOW TO WATCH THE 2020 DAYTONA 500?

FOX will broadcast the 2020 Daytona 500, as they have done every year since 2007.

HOW TO LISTEN TO THE 2020 DAYTONA 500?

The Motor Racing Network (MRN) will provide radio coverage for the 2020 Daytona 500. Find your local provider here. The race will also be broadcast nationally on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Ch. 90

HOW TO STREAM TO THE 2020 DAYTONA 500?

FOX Sports Live has the live online stream of the 2020 Daytona 500.

WHO IS THE DEFENDING DAYTONA 500 CHAMPION?

Denny Hamlin won the 2019 Daytona 500 for the second time in his career.

STARTING ORDER FOR THE 2020 DAYTONA 500:

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. will start on the pole for the Daytona 500 and Alex Bowman will start in second.

The rest of the starting order will be determined after Thursday's duel races.

