2020 Daily Fantasy Football expert cheat sheet for Week 2

Week 2 of the 2020 Fantasy Football season is here, and our six experts have revealed whom they would choose in their Yahoo Daily Fantasy lineups this week using a budget of $200. The ultimate goal: To build the perfect lineup.

Will Week 2 be Jonathan Taylor’s coming-out party? Our analysts are banking on it (literally), as all five of them have him slotted into their lineups — and that rarely happens!

You’ll also find a lot of Ezekiel Elliott and Ronald Jones — two running backs with juicy Week 2 matchups.

Check out the rest of their DFS rosters below:

Week 2 Expert Daily Lineup More

What do you think of their squads? Let us know who you would choose in the comments and @YahooFantasy!