2020 Daily Fantasy Football expert cheat sheet for Week 1

Week 1 of the 2020 Fantasy Football season is here, and our six experts have revealed whom they would choose in their Yahoo Daily Fantasy lineups this week using a budget of $200. The ultimate goal: To build the perfect lineup.

It seems like our analysts are expecting good things from San Francisco 49ers star tight end George Kittle, as he can be found in four out of five of their lineups. You’ll also catch a lot of the Buffalo Bills defense, which will be going up against a hapless New York Jets team, and Robert Woods in a primetime matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.

