2020 Cardinals player grades: Interior offensive line

The Arizona Cardinals went through many ups and downs last season, and at their peak looked like one of the most formidable teams in the league. To get to where they were this season just two years removed from having the worst record in the NFL, they had to go through a lot of roster turnover.

In the sixth part of this series, we will be looking back at each interior offensive lineman who recorded a snap for Arizona this season and grade their performance.





G Justin Pugh

AP Photo/Charles Krupa

2020 Grade: B Pugh ended the season as the Cardinals' most consistent interior lineman but also had a career-high nine penalties. He counts $11 million against the salary cap in 2021 but none of the money is guaranteed, which has led to many speculating him as a possible cut to save money in such a pivotal offseason for Arizona. But general manager Steve Keim, in an interview on Arizona Sports 98.7 FM recently said Pugh had "his best year as a Cardinal," which could potentially derail that idea.

G Justin Murray

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

2020 Grade: B Murray took over as a full time starter at right guard for the team in Week 15, replacing the struggling J.R. Sweezy. The swing tackle/guard was extended in 2020, inking a two-year contract worth up to $9 million with incentives. He never allowed a sack and only had one penalty called on him all season. He’s a guy the coaching staff likes and has trust in, and is expected to carry his starting job into 2021.

C Mason Cole

Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

2020 Grade: C Cole stepped into the starting center role following A.Q. Shipley departing in free agency last season, and had a bumpy season to say the least. He had eight penalties on the year — the second-most in the league — including two in both Weeks 15 and 16 while the Cardinals were attempting to scrape their way into the playoffs. Even outside of those costly mistakes, the 24-year-old struggled to maintain consistency all year. He remains signed with the team through 2021, but the team may opt to make an upgrade in the offseason.

G Max Garcia

Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

2020 Grade: B Garcia was primarily a special teams player who filled in on 69 snaps in 2020, playing solid. He has played for DC Vance Joseph and OL coach Sean Kugler for a long time, and the free agent will likely be back with Arizona in 2021 for depth.

C Lamont Gaillard

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

2020 Grade: B- Gaillard filled in for the aforementioned Cole on a number of occasions, playing some solid football but also struggling with consistency. He still has more upside as a talent and will look to make a possible push for more playing time in 2021.

G J.R. Sweezy

AP Photo/Rick Scuteri

2020 Grade: C- Sweezy had a less-than-ideal contract year, missing multiple weeks to an elbow injury before being benched following several poor performances, including an abysmal night against the Seahawks in Week 11. He will likely not return in 2021.

1