2020 Browns roster cuts: Tracking each player released before deadline

One of the hardest jobs for a GM and coaching staff is cutting the roster down. Saturday’s 4 p.m. ET deadline means the Browns must trim down to just 53 players on the active roster.

It’s a monumental task for rookie GM Andrew Berry and fellow rookie head coach Kevin Stefanski. They’ve already gotten a head start, making a handful of cuts even before the Friday night scrimmage at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Here’s a list of who has been cut by the Browns in advance of the deadline and at the final cuts. We’ll keep updating as the names are made official.