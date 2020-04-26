2020 Broncos draft picks: All of Denver’s selections, full NFL Draft results, team order

The Denver Boncos were able to use their No. 15 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft to compliment receiver Courtland Sutton with Jerry Jeudy. Denver snatched up the Alabama wideout to add another player that can run long routes and stretch the field in the absence of Emmanuel Sanders, who was traded to New Orleans.

After their first pick, the Broncos continued to hit positions of need — receiver, defensive line, offensive line, and cornerback.

The team picked up two other wide receivers, KJ Hamler and Tyrie Cleveland. Hamler is a small, speedy weapon out of Penn State while Cleveland has above-average length with a high vertical — and both have potential to be a downfield mismatch.

Draft additions to the Broncos’ defense include cornerback Michael Ojemudia, tackle McTelvin Algim, linebacker Justin Strnad and edge rusher Derrek Tuszka. Ojemudia used his speed, size and power to allow just 5.0 yards per target as a redshirt junior and has the potential to excel as a rookie. Algim’s athleticism will make him an asset in the rotation, while Strnad adds energy and an elite ability to read offenses.

The offensive line got Lloyd Cushenberry III at center, who has strength and awareness on the field, and guard Netane Muti, a combative blocker who has flashes of power and potential.

Round 1, pick 15: Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama

Round 2, pick 46: KJ Hamler, WR, Penn State

Round 3, pick 77: Michael Ojemudia, CB, Iowa

Round 3, pick 83: Lloyd Cushenberry III, C, LSU

Round 3, pick 95 (from 49ers): McTelvin Algim, DT, Arkansas

Round 4, pick 118: Albert Okwuegbunam, TE, Missouri

Round 5, pick 178: Justin Strnad, LB, Wake Forest

Round 6, pick 181 (from Redskins): Netane Muti, G, Fresno State

Round 7, pick 252: Tyrie Cleveland, WR, Florida

Round 7, pick 254: Derrek Tuszka, DE, North Dakota State

