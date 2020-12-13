Teams opting out of bowls in 2020: Stanford becomes the latest school to decline a bowl invite

Stanford will not be playing in a bowl game in 2020.

The school announced Sunday that it wouldn’t go to a bowl after its season concludes against UCLA on Saturday. Stanford is 3-2 after beating Oregon State on Saturday night and would likely have been selected for a bowl game no matter the outcome of the UCLA game.

But Stanford said that it didn’t want to play in a bowl game since the team hasn’t been on campus since Dec. 1. Stanford has been forced to practice and play outside of Santa Clara County due to its COVID-19 restrictions. The Cardinal will practice in Santa Barbara ahead of the UCLA game and then return to campus after Saturday’s game.

Stanford is the first Pac-12 school to say it’s refusing a bowl invitation. Teams do not need to have a certain number of wins to be picked for a bowl game in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Boston College was the first school to refuse a bowl invite when it said earlier in the week that it wasn’t going to go to a bowl. It was joined by fellow ACC teams Pitt and Virginia over the weekend as both schools said that they wouldn’t be accepting bowl invitations.

Pitt assistant coach Charlie Partridge tweeted Saturday that a significant majority of Pitt players wanted to (understandably) spend the holiday season with their families after the pandemic-impacted season.

