The USA Today Sports Network's preseason All-Big Ten football team and superlatives, based on a vote of 11 writers who cover the Big Ten in the Network:
Offense
QB Justin Fields, Ohio State
RB Stevie Scott, Indiana
RB Trey Sermon, Ohio State
WR Rashod Bateman, Minnesota
WR Rondale Moore, Purdue
[ Want more Michigan football and MSU coverage? Download our free mobile app for iPhone or Android! ]
TE Pat Freiermuth, Northwestern
OL Blaise Andries, Minnesota
OL Wyatt Davis, Ohio State
OL Alaric Jackson, Iowa
OL Thayer Munford, Ohio State
OL Cole Van Lanen, Wisconsin
BIG TEN POSITION RANKINGS: Coaches | QB | RB | WR | OL | DL | LB | DB
Defense
DE George Karlaftis, Purdue
DE Kwity Paye, Michigan
DT Jerome Johnson, Indiana
DT Carlo Kemp, Michigan
LB Paddy Fisher, Northwestern
LB Jack Sanborn, Wisconsin
LB Antjuan Simmons, Michigan State
CB Tariq Castro-Fields, Penn State
CB Shaun Wade, Ohio State
S Eric Burrell, Wisconsin
S Dax Hill, Michigan
Special teams
K Keith Duncan, Iowa
P Blake Hayes, Illinois
KR Ihmir Smith-Marsette, Iowa
PR Rondale Moore, Purdue
Superlatives
Offensive Player of the Year: QB Justin Fields, Ohio State
Defensive Player of the Year: CB Shaun Wade, Ohio State
Coach of the Year: Ryan Day, Ohio State
The 11 writers who participated in the poll: Frank Bodani, York Daily Record; Mike Carmin, Lafayette Journal & Courier; Graham Couch, The Lansing State Journal; Mark Emmert, The Des Moines Register; Christopher Iseman, Asbury Park Press; Chad Leistikow, The Des Moines Register; Jeff Potrykus, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel; Bill Rabinowitz, The Columbus Dispatch; Rainer Sabin, Detroit Free Press; Orion Sang, Detroit Free Press; Chris Solari, Detroit Free Press.
This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: 2020 All-Big Ten football teams? Predicting players, coach of the year