2020 Beavers: New talent to bolster both sides of the football

Oregon State was an underdog in every game played against FBS teams in 2019. That streak could end early in 2020.

No one thought the Beavers would get within one first down of a bowl game this past season. Now, the expectations and possibilities are endless regarding the upcoming season. I expect they would be underdogs in Stillwater at the season opener, Thursday September 3rd, against Oklahoma State. But game two in Corvallis on September 12th has a 4-8 Colorado State team in town. They could break that long streak of being an underdog that day especially if they perform well against the Cowboys. And the home schedule features Cal, UCLA and Arizona. Teams the Beavers beat on the road in 2019. Plus the Cougs and Ducks.

NEW PLAYERS THAT COULD CONTRIBUTE IN 2020

The first step is securing the verbal commitments from a group of student-athletes on December 18th. That is the early signing day and four impressive prospects have recently made it known they are excited about playing for Jonathan Smith in Corvallis. Twitter is of course the way to announce your commitments in 2019.

Quarterback Chance Nolan

Chance is a 6'2" 186 pound QB from Saddleback College. Rivals.com calls him a dual-threat quarterback. He has great arm strength and should provide added competition at the position now in the hands of Tristan Gebbia. He cancelled all other school visits after spending time in Corvallis.

Defensive End Sione Lolohea

Sione was recruited by Boise State, Colorado and BYU but is a hard commit to the Beavers program. He is the 23rd ranked defensive end in the nation and could become a big part of the Oregon State defensive line. 6'3" 240 pounds from San Bernadino, California

Offensive Lineman Taliese Fuaga

Taliese is one impressive offensive lineman from Mount Tahoma High School in Tacoma. 6'5" 320 pounds, Taliese also received offers from USC and Oregon and will play in the 2020 Polynesian Bowl.

Offensive Lineman Korbin Sorensen

Korbin hails from Kennewick and is a transfer from Portland State. He played in all 11-games this season for the Vikings and could have a shot at filling one of the holes on the offensive line that Blake Brandell, Gus Lavaka and Clay Cordasco are leaving.

Wednesday will be another big day for Jonathan Smith, his assistant coaches and the rest of the staff as they lay the foundation for next season. Year three will be huge for the program. The idea of getting to a bowl game is a real possibility. There are unknowns right now that could be answered soon.

Hamilcar Rashed Junior is one dynamic football player who according to more than one publication is quote "testing the NFL draft waters." It is bizarre that he was named second-team all Pac-12 and first team All American. Now, like most of you I would love to see him get one more season with the Beavers. It could be a special year. I really admire Hamilcar and enjoy chatting with him. And I love his message about not giving up. This tweet he sent out yesterday speaks about his reality and perseverance.

I remember 2-3 years ago I was forced to only watch practice (get mental reps he said) I tried to do everything right, and was denied and mentally crushed and here I am now.. Never Quit!! pic.twitter.com/zSQPhLsytX — Hamilcar Rashed Jr⏳ (@HamilcarRashed) December 11, 2019

I have my ideas about the individual he is talking about. He is a tough player who has such a great upside on and off the football field.

Other Beaver news indicates another sign that this program is totally on the upswing.

The Beavers have an SEC team coming to Reser in the future for the first time. Ole Miss will host the Beavers in 2027 and they will come to Corvallis for the first time in 2030. The Beavers will also have a home and home with the Lobos of New Mexico in 2027 and 2028.

We will be all over early signing day next Wednesday here at NBC Sports Northwest so make sure to stay tuned here on the website and on next week's Talkin Beavers!!

