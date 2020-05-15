2020 Bears schedule: Can Philip Rivers revitalize Colts by Week 4 matchup?

The Game

The Bears will host the Indianapolis Colts on Oct. 4 for a noon tilt. The Bears last faced Indianapolis on Oct. 9, 2016, when the Andrew Luck-led Colts (coached by current Bears defensive coordinator Chuck Pagano) beat Brian Hoyer and the Bears 29-23 on a late T.Y. Hilton touchdown catch. Pagano's unit, led by Khalil Mack, will get their chance to hunt Rivers in Week 4.



Perhaps no team in the AFC South has improved more this offseason than the Indianapolis Colts, with a transaction log headlined by the addition of veteran QB Philip Rivers on a one-year deal. Head coach Frank Reich's group finished 9-7 and second in the AFC South last season with lackluster QB play, and even though Rivers is in the twilight of his career, he's still an upgrade over Jacoby Brissett. Rivers made complete sense for Indy to take a gamble on considering his history with Reich and his staff from their time together with the Chargers.

Aside from Rivers, the Colts also made a big splash by trading for and then extending All-Pro defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, who is now the second-highest paid defensive tackle in football (trailing only the Rams' Aaron Donald). Buckner has missed just one game over his four-year career and has collected 19.5 sacks in the last two seasons, so the Colts are expecting him to cause a lot of problems for opposing offensive lines for years into the future.



The October matchup will be a reunion between the Bears and tight end Trey Burton, who was cut in March after having multiple injury issues that tainted his time in Chicago. In Indianapolis, Burton will try to help fill the void left by Eric Ebron, who left for Pittsburgh in free agency.

















