2020 Available Targets & Air Yards
Below is a scrolling list of all 32 NFL teams’ targets, target share (percentage of team targets), Air Yards, percentage of Air Yards, targets inside the 10-yard line, and percentage of targets inside the 10 available ahead of the 2020 regular season. As players are re-signed, this chart will be updated to reflect vacant opportunity for every team. This tracker will be key when discussing ADP and forecasting potential value in all formats throughout the offseason.
You can also track all unaccounted for carries throughout the offseason here.
All targets and Air Yards data is compiled from Pro Football Reference and Josh Hermsmeyer’s AirYards.com.
Team
Targets
Target%
Air Yards
Air Yards%
Inside 10
Inside 10%
260
39.6%
1,306
24.3%
18
56.2%
194
39.4%
2,142
53%
4
22.2%
190
33.1%
1,713
32.8%
9
45%
167
32.2%
1,597
34.9%
5
20.8%
164
27.3%
1,603
30.9%
12
40%
156
29.4%
959
24.5%
9
28.1%
143
26.4%
1,154
24.2%
10
30.3%
Washington Redskins
134
28.9%
677
18.9%
5
16.1%
Minnesota Vikings
131
29.6%
1,623
47.5%
2
9.5%
131
22.2%
1,181
24.7%
5
18.5%
Philadelphia Eagles
128
21.1%
1,260
26.2%
7
24.1%
122
20.7%
1,419
30.4%
10
24.3%
121
25.9
962
32%
10
25.6%
Kansas City Chiefs
116
20.7%
817
17%
4
13.7%
Indianapolis Colts
112
22.9%
998
25.2%
6
20%
Tennessee Titans
111
25.9%
849
22.1%
8
40%
108
17.7%
1,347
20.6%
2
5.2%
Los Angeles Chargers
104
18.1%
566
11.1%
6
7.1%
Baltimore Ravens
79
18.6%
721
19.4%
3
10%
Cleveland Browns
75
14.5%
664
14.6%
11
29.7%
Buffalo Bills
74
15.2%
432
9.3%
4
19%
Detroit Lions
71
12.9%
254
4.8%
3
7.8%
Jacksonville Jaguars
69
12.2%
547
13.1%
5
15.1%
Miami Dolphins
67
11%
145
2.7%
0
0
Cincinnati Bengals
64
10.8%
549
12.3%
7
19.4%
Oakland Raiders
56
11.4%
123
3.6%
1
3.5%
Seattle Seahawks
56
11.3%
544
11.7%
4
12.5%
Chicago Bears
56
9.8%
562
12.5%
2
6%
Denver Broncos
53
11%
461
13.4%
5
17.2%
Pittsburgh Steelers
50
10.3%
714
18.3%
2
13.3%
New Orleans Saints
21
3.7%
96
2.7%
0
0
Los Angeles Rams
5
0.8%
51
1%
0
0
These lists will be depleted by re-signings and franchise tags.
These lists will be supplemented by releases.
This page will stay updated deep into the offseason.