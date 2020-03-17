2020 Available Targets & Air Yards

John Daigle
Rotoworld

Below is a scrolling list of all 32 NFL teams’ targets, target share (percentage of team targets), Air Yards, percentage of Air Yards, targets inside the 10-yard line, and percentage of targets inside the 10 available ahead of the 2020 regular season. As players are re-signed, this chart will be updated to reflect vacant opportunity for every team. This tracker will be key when discussing ADP and forecasting potential value in all formats throughout the offseason.

You can also track all unaccounted for carries throughout the offseason here.

All targets and Air Yards data is compiled from Pro Football Reference and Josh Hermsmeyer’s AirYards.com.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

 

 

Team

Targets

Target%

Air Yards

Air Yards%

Inside 10

Inside 10%

Atlanta Falcons

260

39.6%

1,306

24.3%

18

56.2%

New York Jets

194

39.4%

2,142

53%

4

22.2%

Dallas Cowboys

190

33.1%

1,713

32.8%

9

45%

Houston Texans

167

32.2%

1,597

34.9%

5

20.8%

Carolina Panthers

164

27.3%

1,603

30.9%

12

40%

Arizona Cardinals

156

29.4%

959

24.5%

9

28.1%

Green Bay Packers

143

26.4%

1,154

24.2%

10

30.3%

Washington Redskins

134

28.9%

677

18.9%

5

16.1%

Minnesota Vikings

131

29.6%

1,623

47.5%

2

9.5%

New York Giants

131

22.2%

1,181

24.7%

5

18.5%

Philadelphia Eagles

128

21.1%

1,260

26.2%

7

24.1%

New England Patriots

122

20.7%

1,419

30.4%

10

24.3%

San Francisco 49ers

121

25.9

962

32%

10

25.6%

Kansas City Chiefs

116

20.7%

817

17%

4

13.7%

Indianapolis Colts

112

22.9%

998

25.2%

6

20%

Tennessee Titans

111

25.9%

849

22.1%

8

40%

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

108

17.7%

1,347

20.6%

2

5.2%

Los Angeles Chargers

104

18.1%

566

11.1%

6

7.1%

Baltimore Ravens

79

18.6%

721

19.4%

3

10%

Cleveland Browns

75

14.5%

664

14.6%

11

29.7%

Buffalo Bills

74

15.2%

432

9.3%

4

19%

Detroit Lions

71

12.9%

254

4.8%

3

7.8%

Jacksonville Jaguars

69

12.2%

547

13.1%

5

15.1%

Miami Dolphins

67

11%

145

2.7%

0

0

Cincinnati Bengals

64

10.8%

549

12.3%

7

19.4%

Oakland Raiders

56

11.4%

123

3.6%

1

3.5%

Seattle Seahawks

56

11.3%

544

11.7%

4

12.5%

Chicago Bears

56

9.8%

562

12.5%

2

6%

Denver Broncos

53

11%

461

13.4%

5

17.2%

Pittsburgh Steelers

50

10.3%

714

18.3%

2

13.3%

New Orleans Saints

21

3.7%

96

2.7%

0

0

Los Angeles Rams

5

0.8%

51

1%

0

0

These lists will be depleted by re-signings and franchise tags. 
These lists will be supplemented by releases. 
This page will stay updated deep into the offseason.

What to Read Next