2020 Available Targets & Air Yards

Below is a scrolling list of all 32 NFL teams’ targets, target share (percentage of team targets), Air Yards, percentage of Air Yards, targets inside the 10-yard line, and percentage of targets inside the 10 available ahead of the 2020 regular season. As players are re-signed, this chart will be updated to reflect vacant opportunity for every team. This tracker will be key when discussing ADP and forecasting potential value in all formats throughout the offseason.

You can also track all unaccounted for carries throughout the offseason here.

All targets and Air Yards data is compiled from Pro Football Reference and Josh Hermsmeyer’s AirYards.com.

These lists will be depleted by re-signings and franchise tags.

These lists will be supplemented by releases.

This page will stay updated deep into the offseason.