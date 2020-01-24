2020 Australian Open Day 5: Rafael Nadal drills ball girl in head in scary moment during win
Rafael Nadal made it through the second round of the Australian Open on Thursday with little issue, beating Federico Delbonis 6-3, 7-6 (4), 6-1 at Rod Laver Arena, but had to survive a terrifying moment on the court to do so.
Nadal, up 4-1 in the final set, returned a forehand shot that went directly at a ball girl sitting underneath the umpire’s chair, hitting her directly in the head.
The girl was fine and gave a quick thumbs up, but both Nadal and Delbonis rushed over to her to make sure she wasn’t hurt. Nadal then lifted up her hat and gave her a kiss on the cheek before handing her his headband.
“For her, probably it was not a good moment,” Nadal said. “I was so scared for her, honestly. The ball was quick, and straight on the head. She’s a super brave girl.
“I’m very happy that you are good,” he added, talking directly to the girl. “You are very brave.”
Nadal quickly wrapped up the match after that, needing only seven more points to put the Argentinian away.
The world No. 1 is now set to take on fellow Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta in the third round. Busta, No. 27, beat Germany’s Peter Gojowczyk in the second round 6-4, 6-1, 1-6, 6-4.
