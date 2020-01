ARCA revealed the 2020 schedule for ARCA Menards Series West on Monday. ARCA previously announced the schedules for the East Series and the Sioux Chief Showdown.

The West Series will have 10 races, opening the season Feb. 20 at the Bullring at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The season ends Nov. 6 at Phoenix Raceway.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

MORE: NASCAR, ARCA announce new format

Here is a look at the 2020 ARCA schedules:

2020 ARCA Menards Series West Schedule

Date Track Location

Thursday, Feb. 20 Bullring at LVMS Las Vegas, Nevada

Saturday, March 28 Irwindale Speedway Irwindale, California

Saturday, May 16 Douglas County Speedway Roseburg, Oregon

Story continues

Saturday, June 6 Colorado National Speedway Dacono, Colorado

Saturday, June 13 Sonoma Raceway Sonoma, California

Saturday, Aug. 8 Evergreen Speedway Monroe, Washington

Saturday, Aug. 29 Meridian Speedway Meridian, Idaho

Saturday, Oct. 10 All American Speedway Roseville, California

Saturday, Oct. 24 Kern County Raceway Park Bakersfield, California

Friday, Nov. 6 Phoenix Raceway Avondale, Ariz.

2020 ARCA Menards Series East Schedule

Date Track Location

Monday, Feb. 10 New Smyrna Speedway New Smyrna Beach, Florida

Saturday, March 14 Five Flags Speedway Pensacola, Florida

Saturday, April 4 Bristol Motor Speedway Bristol, Tennessee

Saturday, May 16 Toledo Speedway Toledo, Ohio

Saturday, July 25 Berlin Raceway Marne, Michigan

Friday, August 21 Dover International Speedway Dover, Delaware

Saturday, September 12 New Hampshire Motor Speedway Loudon, New Hampshire

2020 Sioux Chief Showdown Schedule

Date Track Location

Friday, March 6 Phoenix Raceway Avondale, Arizona

Sunday, April 19 Salem Speedway Salem, Indiana

Friday, May 29 Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course Lexington, Ohio

Friday, July 3 Lucas Oil Raceway Brownsburg, Indiana

Saturday, July 11 Elko Speedway Elko, Minnesota

Friday, July 17 Iowa Speedway Newton, Iowa

Sunday, Aug. 2 WWT Raceway at Gateway Madison, Illinois

Friday, Aug. 14 Watkins Glen International Watkins Glen, New York

Thursday, Sept. 17 Bristol Motor Speedway Bristol, Tennessee

Saturday, Sept. 26 Memphis International Raceway Millington, Tennessee