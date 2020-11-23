2020 Apple Cup between Washington vs. Washington State has been cancelled originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

Another college football game has been cancelled in this 2020 Pac-12 conference season.

The 2020 Apple Cup rivalry between the Washington Huskies and Washington State Cougars, that has been played each year since 1944, has been cancelled due to COVID-related concerns.

Make that two weekends in a row that the Washington State Cougars (1-1) will not play football after cancelling last Saturday’s contest against the Stanford Cardinal. The Huskies (2-0) are coming off a dominating win over the Arizona Wildcats, 44-27, in Seattle, Washington.

“This decision was made under the Pac-12’s football policy due to Washington State not having the minimum number of scholarship players available for the game as a result of a number of positive football student-athlete COVID-19 cases and resulting isolation of additional football student-athletes under contact tracing protocols,” a Pac-12 statement read. “Under Conference policy, the game will be declared a no contest.”

The Huskies lead this rivalry series 74-32-6 and has won seven consecutive years, including a 31-13 win over the Cougars last season in Seattle, Washington.

This year was shaping up to be another great battle between these two schools.

“This is so disappointing for our players, coaches and staff, as well as Husky Nation as we were all looking forward to the Boeing Apple Cup this week,” UW athletics director Jen Cohen said in a statement. “This is one of the best rivalries in college sports and every year we circle this game at the start of the season. We will work with [the] Pac-12 to prioritize this game and look into any opportunities to play it should there be an open date for both schools down the road.

“We also understand that the Pac-12, in conjunction with local and state officials, developed policies that placed the health and safety of students, coaches and staff as the top priority. We want to provide an opportunity for our football program to compete this weekend and are working to find another opponent.”

Last week, the Pac-12 conference announced that team’s could schedule a non-conference opponent if their upcoming game against a Pac-12 foe was cancelled.

Reports indicated that Washington was attempting to schedule a game with the No. 8 BYU Cougars (9-0) but was shut down due to BYU’s concerns of COVID from the state of Washington.

Washington and Washington State could make up this rivalry game on December 19, but only if the Huskies don’t make the Pac-12 Championship Game on December 18. Washington would have to win out and beat undefeated Oregon (3-0) on December 5 in Eugene, Oregon for that to happen.

But for right now, fans are upset that the Apple Cup won't happen this Thanksgiving week.