2020 3rd-round pick Josh Jones could move from tackle to guard in 2021

The Arizona Cardinals were thrilled to be able to selected tackle Josh Jones in the third round of last year’s NFL draft. Some projected him to be selected in the first round and head coach Kliff Kingsbury even said after the draft that he had to call Jones’ college head coach to check if Jones had killed somebody or something, causing his fall in the draft.

Some believed he could compete for the starting right tackle job. He ended up as a reserve, getting a few snaps on offense as an extra blocker in some running plays late in the year.

He played exclusively left tackle in college. He practiced at right tackle last year. He might be changing positions again.

“We’re very excited about him,” said offensive line coach and run game coordinator Sean Kugler of Jones when he spoke with the media last week. “He offers positional flexibility. He can play tackle, he can play guard. We’ll see where that goes when we get into the offseason.”

It was the first mention of his being able to play more than just tackle since he was drafted and it was an unprovoked tidbit Kugler revealed.

What does it mean? It sounds like they want to find a place for him on the line in 2021 and maybe it won’t be tackle. 2020 starting right tackle Kelvin Beachum will be a free agent. Marcus Gilbert, who opted out of the 2020 season, is slated to return. The Cardinals have questions at guard, as J.R. Sweezy will be a free agent and there is some speculation that left guard Justin Pugh could be a cap casualty.

Justin Murray was given a contract extension last year and figures to be in the mix.

Kugler was pleased with what Jones did as a rookie.

“I thought he handled his rookie year extremely well, not only on the field but in the room,” he said. “I saw a lot of growth. He is a very talented young man who likes football.”

It sounded like from the day the Cardinals drafted him that the plan was for him to sit as a rookie. “He got his feet wet last year but he didn’t have to be pushed into a starting role,” explained Kugler. “I thought that was good.”

Story continues

He said most linemen aren’t ready to start until their third or fourth season but many are already playing as a rookie or a second-year player.

Jones’ future looks bright in Arizona, whether it is at guard or at tackle.

“He’s a very good pck for us and he’s going to be an outstanding lineman for the future of the Cardinals.”

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:





Previous shows:





and



