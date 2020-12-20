Major award predictions for 2020-21 season
Matt Winer and Isiah Thomas share their 2020-21 season predictions.
LaVar Ball appeared on Kevin Durant's podcast, The ETCs, and had a back-and-forth debate with the Nets forward about pressing in the NBA.
Marcus Mariota owes a "thank you" call to his agent.
LaMelo Ball had one of his best highlights of the preseason on Saturday night with a one-handed bounce pass to Malik Monk that set Twitter ablaze.
Charlie Woods carried his dad Tiger Woods in the first round of the PNC Championship. Team Woods shot 10 under in the scramble format.
Haters gonna hate. Don't blame the Ducks, blame the Pac-12.
Team Kuchar combined for 10 birdies over the first 11 holes en route to shooting 14-under 58 and lead by two strokes.
Canelo Alvarez unanimously outpointed previously undefeated Callum Smith to win the WBA & Ring super-middleweight championships and vacant WBC super-middleweight title Saturday night at the Alamodome. Alvarez (54-1-2, 36 KOs) dominated his only bout this year, repeatedly hitting Smith (27-1, 19 KOs) with straight rights and right hooks to the head over 12 rounds. At 5-foot-8, Alvarez was the aggressor against the 6-foot-3 Smith.
Clemson dominated Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish, this time, didn’t pass the eye test.
Follow live updates as the Briton attempts to dethrone the world’s pound-for-pound No 1
The must-see practice round of the year took place Friday at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club Orlando Grande Lakes course and it only was partially because Tiger Woods was involved. Woods and his 11-year-old son Charlie will be a featured pairing at the PNC Championship, the annual winter team event that pairs a professional player with a family member. While many competitors are playing with their fathers in the Saturday/Sunday event, the Woods pairing of the pro father and younger son is expected to be riveting.
The Knicks announced on Saturday that the team had waived Myles Powell and Michael Kidd-Gilchrist.
Lost in a numbers game, Kaminsky waived by Kings.
The Irish's playoff inclusion is in jeopardy after a blowout loss to Clemson. Meanwhile, Texas A&M rolled against a weak opponent. Which team has the better argument to make the four-team field?
In what could be the last year of a 16-game season, Titans running back Derrick Henry has a chance to join a club that already carries one asterisk, and soon could carry two. Seven tailbacks have rushed for 2,000 yards or more in a season. The first, Bills running back O.J. Simpson, did it in [more]
A closer look at Johnny Wilkes, the man who has filed a lawsuit against the Clippers and consultant Jerry West, leading to an NBA investigation.
No Christian McCaffrey for the Panthers tonight ... again. Here is live coverage of the game at Lambeau Field.
Najee Harris scored five touchdowns and No. 1 Alabama advanced to the College Football Playoff with a perfect record, holding off No. 11 Florida in a 52-46 shootout for the Southeastern Conference championship Saturday night. The Crimson Tide (11-0, No. 1 CFP) got its toughest test in a season of blowouts, but Harris' record-setting performance will send coach Nick Saban to the playoff in search of his seventh national title with one of his best teams yet.
Philadelphia 76ers coach Doc Rivers and big man Dwight Howard react to Ben Simmons' game against the Indiana Pacers.
Will Texas A&M move up to No. 4 on Saturday? We're not sure.
Mohamed Salah was omitted from Liverpool’s starting lineup against Crystal Palace, hours after giving an interview in which he admitted he was "disappointed" to be overlooked as the club's stand-in captain and hinted that he could entertain a move to Spain. Salah scored twice as a second-half substitute in Liverpool’s sensational 7-0 thrashing of Palace at Selhurst Park, with manager Jurgen Klopp saying the forward was being rested. Klopp added that he had “nothing to say” about Salah’s interview. In the piece with Spanish publication AS, the Egyptian international said he thought he would be handed the role for the Champions League dead rubber against Midtjylland after Jordan Henderson started on the bench, and with vice-captains James Milner and Virgil Van Dijk unavailable due to injury. But Klopp opted to reward youngster Trent Alexander-Arnold with the temporary leadership role, a position the academy graduate is expected to absorb full-time later in his career. Salah said he was not happy with the decision. “Honestly, I was very disappointed,” he told AS. “I was expecting to be the captain. But it's a manager's decision, so I accept it.” The timing of the remarks, and the fact that they could be construed as disrespectful to Alexander-Arnold, is certain to cause consternation at Anfield. It also prompted speculation that Salah’s omission from the team against Palace was a form of punishment.