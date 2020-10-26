2020-21 MLB Offseason: Top Free Agents originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The 2020-21 MLB free agency list lost a bit of luster with the extensions of its biggest names, including the best player in baseball (Mike Trout), the second-best player in baseball (Mookie Betts) and arguably the best pitcher in baseball (Jacob deGrom).

Recognizing that, the class is still relatively strong. There aren't any young stars gearing up for a decade-plus deal a la Manny Machado and Bryce Harper, but there are still a number of quality veterans who can contribute to contending teams.

It's a deep, veteran class whose top players are mostly all in their 30s, but who are young enough to still have a few great years left in them. It's so deep that players like 2020 breakout Kevin Gausman, super-utility star Tommy La Stella, 2019 top-10 Cy Young-finisher Mike Minor and underrated infielder Cesar Hernandez all failed to make our top-15 rankings. And these rankings don't include players who may opt-out of their contracts, such as Giancarlo Stanton.

Those were the hardest players to leave off, but it means the top of the class can be really, really useful to the teams willing to open up their wallets. These are the 15 best free agents in the 2020-21 MLB class.

1. Trevor Bauer, SP (29 years old)

2020 Team: Cincinnati Reds

Bauer looks like the obvious prize in this year's free agent class. He's always been talented - he was drafted third overall in 2011 - but he's really come into his own on the mound in the last few seasons.

Bauer has a unique personality off the field, but he embraces analytics and has a durable arm. He led the National League with a 1.73 ERA in 2020 and struck out 100 batters in just 73 innings, setting himself up for a big payday.

He's had his bouts with the Astros as an organization in the past, but his performance plus his adherence to advanced pitching principles would make him an excellent fit in their rotation. If he rules them out, any other team would be happy to add him. The Padres could view him as the missing ace they need as well. This is the player with the best chance of breaking $200 million in this year's class.

2. JT Realmuto, C (29)

2020 Team: Philadelphia Phillies

Realmuto has a case for number one on this list, as he is probably the best all-around catcher in the game today. In 2019 he won both the Gold Glove and the Silver Slugger while making his second-straight All-Star Game. He'd be a great addition for anybody looking for a catcher, and while catchers tend to fall off more quickly than other positions, he still has a good chance to command the second-largest contract behind Bauer.

For now, it seems likely the Phillies will push to keep him around, especially after they gave up so much to acquire him in the first place.

3. George Springer, OF (31)

2020 Team: Houston Astros

It was unclear entering 2020 which Astros would struggle in the wake of the sign-stealing scandal, but Springer enjoyed another strong season. Prorated out to a full season, he was on pace for a career-high in home runs while still hitting .265 with an OPS+ of 140.

Springer has a reputation as a power-hitting leadoff hitter, a unique profile who could be an asset to any lineup looking to add some pop. He's been speculated locally as an interesting fit for the Nationals, and it's true he'd look pretty good hitting in front of or behind Juan Soto. Would Nats fans embrace a former Astro, though?

4. DJ LeMahieu, INF (32)

2020 Team: New York Yankees

Everywhere LeMahieu goes, he hits. Of course, it helps to play in two of the best stadiums for hitters in baseball like Colorado and New York. Still, the veteran infielder was terrific in 2020, leading all pending free agents in WAR according to Fangraphs. He was a top-5 MVP finisher in 2019, and he followed it up by leading baseball in batting average and the AL in OBP, OPS and OPS+.

He's starting to get up there in age and may be better suited defensively to first base than second, but he's proven he still has a bat that can play anywhere. There's not an obvious fit among MLB contenders but he could fit in well in the middle of the Twins lineup. Ultimately, he's probably best served staying in pinstripes.

5. Marcell Ozuna, OF (29)

2020 Team: Atlanta Braves

Story continues