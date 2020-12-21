2020-21 NBA season predictions: Can anyone knock off the Lakers?

The Los Angeles Lakers barely just won the 2019-20 NBA championship, but it’s already time to make predictions for the 2020-21 NBA season.

The season starts Tuesday after a condensed offseason, a whirlwind week of the 2020 NBA draft and free agency and a shortened season amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead of 82 games, this season will have 72 and only half of the schedule has been announced. The second half will be released sometime before the All-Star break, which will not include an All-Star game this season.

The postseason also gets a revamp with an added play-in tournament that will feature the seventh- through 10th-place teams in each conference. For these predictions, we’re selecting only the eight teams that will participate in the first round of the playoffs.

Some teams will try to host fans, but many games will be played in empty arenas. Without a bubble environment, it remains to be seen whether games will be postponed or canceled because of the coronavirus.

With so many unknowns, the Yahoo Sports NBA experts try to parse how a season unlike any other will play out. They’re in agreement that the Lakers will defend their title, but there is no other consensus.

Here are their predictions for the 2020-21 season.

2020-21 NBA playoff predictions

2020-21 NBA season predictions: Disappointing Team Chris Haynes: Houston Rockets Vincent Goodwill: Houston Rockets Seerat Sohi: Utah Jazz Ben Rohrbach: Houston Rockets LaJethro Jenkins: Philadelphia 76ers Surprising Team Chris Haynes: Atlanta Hawks Vincent Goodwill: Atlanta Hawks Seerat Sohi: New Orleans Pelicans Ben Rohrbach: New Orleans Pelicans LaJethro Jenkins: Atlanta Hawks Eastern Conference playoff teams Chris Haynes: 1. Bucks, 2. Celtics, 3. Nets, 4. Heat, 5. Raptors, 6. 76ers, 7. Wizards, 8. Hawks Vincent Goodwill: 1. Bucks, 2. Nets, 3. Heat, 4. Celtics, 5. 76ers, 6. Raptors, 7. Hawks, 8. Wizards Seerat Sohi: 1. Bucks, 2. Heat, 3. 76ers, 4. Nets, 5. Celtics, 6. Raptors, 7. Pacers, 8. Wizards Ben Rohrbach: 1. Bucks, 2. Celtics, 3. 76ers, 4. Nets, 5. Heat, 6. Raptors, 7. Pacers, 8. Wizards LaJethro Jenkins: 1. Nets, 2. Bucks, 3. Celtics, 4. Heat, 5. Hawks, 6. Raptors, 7. 76ers, 8. Pacers Western Conference playoff teams Chris Haynes: 1. Lakers, 2. Trail Blazers, 3. Nuggets, 4. Clippers, 5. Warriors, 6. Jazz, 7. Suns, 8. Mavericks Vincent Goodwill: 1. Lakers, 2. Nuggets, 3. Clippers, 4. Jazz, 5. Mavericks, 6. Warriors, 7. Trail Blazers, 8. Suns Seerat Sohi: 1. Lakers, 2. Clippers, 3. Nuggets, 4. Mavericks, 5. Pelicans, 6. Warriors, 7. Suns, 8. Trail Blazers Ben Rohrbach: 1. Lakers, 2. Clippers, 3. Trail Blazers, 4. Nuggets, 5. Jazz, 6. Mavericks, 7. Warriors, 8. Pelicans LaJethro Jenkins: 1. Lakers, 2. Nuggets, 3. Mavericks, 4. Clippers, 5. Trail Blazers, 6. Pelicans, 7. Warriors, 8. Suns Eastern Conference finals matchup Chris Haynes: Bucks vs. Nets Vincent Goodwill: Bucks vs. Nets Seerat Sohi: Nets vs. Heat Ben Rohrbach: Bucks vs. Celtics LaJethro Jenkins: Nets vs. Celtics Western Conference finals matchup Chris Haynes: Lakers vs. Trail Blazers  Vincent Goodwill: Lakers vs. Clippers Seerat Sohi: Lakers vs. Clippers Ben Rohrbach: Lakers vs. Clippers LaJethro Jenkins: Lakers vs. Nuggets NBA Finals matchup Chris Haynes: Lakers vs. Bucks Vincent Goodwill: Lakers vs. Nets Seerat Sohi: Lakers vs. Nets Ben Rohrbach: Lakers vs. Bucks LaJethro Jenkins: Lakers vs. Nets 2020-21 NBA champion Chris Haynes: Los Angeles Lakers Vincent Goodwill: Los Angeles Lakers Seerat Sohi: Los Angeles Lakers Ben Rohrbach: Los Angeles Lakers LaJethro Jenkins: Los Angeles Lakers NBA Finals MVP Chris Haynes: LeBron James Vincent Goodwill: Anthony Davis  Seerat Sohi: Anthony Davis  Ben Rohrbach: LeBron James LaJethro Jenkins: LeBron James
(Michael Wagstaffe/Yahoo Sports)
NBA Award Predictions: Most Valuable Player Chris Haynes: Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers Vincent Goodwill: Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks Seerat Sohi: Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks Ben Rohrbach: Anthony Davis, Los Angeles Lakers LaJethro Jenkins: Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks Rookie of the Year Chris Haynes: Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves Vincent Goodwill: James Wiseman, Golden State Warriors Seerat Sohi: Devin Vassell, San Antonio Spurs Ben Rohrbach: Tyrese Haliburton, Sacramento Kings LaJethro Jenkins: James Wiseman, Golden State Warriors Defensive Player of the Year Chris Haynes: Anthony Davis, Los Angeles Lakers Vincent Goodwill: Anthony Davis, Los Angeles Lakers Seerat Sohi: Bam Adebayo, Miami Heat Ben Rohrbach: Ben Simmons, Philadelphia 76ers LaJethro Jenkins: Anthony Davis, Los Angeles Lakers Sixth Man Award Chris Haynes: Lou Williams, Los Angeles Clippers Vincent Goodwill: Caris LeVert, Brooklyn Nets Seerat Sohi: Talen Horton-Tucker, Los Angeles Lakers Ben Rohrbach: Norman Powell, Toronto Raptors LaJethro Jenkins: Montrezl Harrell, Los Angeles Lakers Most Improved Player Chris Haynes: Talen Horton-Tucker, Los Angeles Lakers Vincent Goodwill: Tyler Herro, Miami Heat Seerat Sohi: Jamal Murray, Denver Nuggets Ben Rohrbach: Markelle Fultz, Orlando Magic LaJethro Jenkins: Michael Porter Jr., Denver Nuggets Coach Of The Year Chris Haynes: Terry Stotts, Portland Trail Blazers Vincent Goodwill: Erik Spoelstra, Miami Heat Seerat Sohi: Erik Spoelstra, Miami Heat Ben Rohrbach: Terry Stotts, Portland Trail Blazers LaJethro Jenkins: Erik Spoelstra, Miami Hea Executive of the Year Chris Haynes: Travis Schlenk, Atlanta Hawks president and GM Vincent Goodwill: Rob Pelinka, Los Angeles Lakers GM Seerat Sohi: James Jones, Phoenix Suns GM Ben Rohrbach: Rob Pelinka, Los Angeles Lakers GM LaJethro Jenkins: Rob Pelinka, Los Angeles Lakers GM
(Michael Wagstaffe/Yahoo Sports)

NBA season-opening schedule

The Golden State Warriors will open the 2020-21 season against the Brooklyn Nets (7 p.m. ET, TNT) on Tuesday. Steph Curry returns after suffering a broken hand just four games into last season to face Kevin Durant in his Nets debut.

The season-opening doubleheader concludes with the Los Angeles Clippers getting the first crack at the Lakers (10 p.m. ET, TNT).

The season continues with a full slate on Wednesday and a Christmas Day schedule with league heavyweights.

