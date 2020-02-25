Rihanna used this $5 hair gel to achieve her sleek ponytail a the NAACP Image Awards

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Rihanna is a vision every time she steps onto a red carpet and her stunning arrival at the 51st Annual NAACP Image Awards was no exception. Rocking a dramatic, jewel-toned Givenchy gown at the event, Rihanna decided to go the simple route with her hair. Her hairstylist, Yusef Williams, shared with In The Know that he used the $5 Suave Professionals for Natural Hair Define & Shine Gel Serum to achieve a defined ponytail to complement her couture look.

Suave Professionals for Natural Hair Define & Shine Gel Serum

"When I saw her dress, the first thing I noticed was how voluminous it was. I wanted to create something that would perfectly complement the dress, so we decided to do something sleek, a structural ponytail," he said. "To give the look dimension and make it more graphic, I created a few cornrows that fed into the ponytail. This is a look every girl will want to — and can — recreate."

Formulated for curly, coily and wavy hair types, this Suave product is said to lock sleek and shiny hairstyles in place. The affordable hair gel also fights frizz, reduces breakage and enhances shine — and if that wasn't enough, it's only $5!

Boasting an overall customer rating of 4.5 stars, the product isn't only a favorite of RiRi's hairstylist — it's also received the stamp of approval from everyday shoppers.

"I used this on my edges and it laid them down all day," one shopper wrote, with another adding that it is "lightweight but very effective."

