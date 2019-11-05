2019 Yahoo Week 10 Fantasy Football Expert Rankings

I don’t know about you, but I’m starting to think Wakanda actually exists because these star players are healing faster than ever thought possible. We saw it with Saquon Barkley earlier this season and now, if all goes well, signs are pointing to quarterback Patrick Mahomes making his return to the field in Week 10.

The man dislocated his kneecap in Week 7 — it’s barely been three weeks! But I guess we should expect the extraordinary when it comes to Mahomes by now. If he does indeed suit up, his fantasy managers will undoubtedly rejoice. See where Mahomes lands in our experts’ fantasy rankings for Week 10:

