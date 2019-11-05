2019 Yahoo Fantasy Football Week 10 FLEX Rankings

The rookie is good, people. Josh Jacobs has been receiving the workload of a top fantasy running back, and he’s produced many times this season as one, too.

[Play in Yahoo’s NFL $250K Baller. $10 entry fee and $25K to first place]

He’ll get the juiciest of matchups in Week 10 against one of the worst rush defenses in the NFL.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

[Week 10 Fantasy Rankings: QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | FLEX | DST | Kickers]

Check out where Jacobs lands in our experts’ FLEX rankings, and be sure to refer back here for those last-minute lineup decisions!

2019 Fantasy Football Rankings powered by FantasyPros ECR ™ - Expert Consensus Rankings

