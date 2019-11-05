2019 Yahoo Fantasy Football Week 10 Expert Kicker Rankings

One of the strongest legs in the NFL. (Photo by Andrew Dieb/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Brett Maher is currently tied for second on the list of kickers who have made the most 50+ yard field goals this season. In fact, he booted the longest field goal of his career in Week 8, a whopping 63-yarder — one week after hitting a 62-yarder.

[Play in Yahoo’s NFL $250K Baller. $10 entry fee and $25K to first place]

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Maher will be needed at his best in Week 10 when the Cowboys take on the Vikings. See where Maher lands in our experts’ kicker rankings:

2019 Fantasy Football Rankings powered by FantasyPros ECR ™ - Expert Consensus Rankings

