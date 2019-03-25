2019 Fantasy Baseball Draft Kit: Rankings, sleepers, busts and more

Whether you’re a first-time player or returning for another year of fun and competition of Fantasy Baseball, we’re here to help everyone get ready to draft.

Before making your picks, we’ve rounded up all our advice in one place to make it easier to prep for your draft and come out on top. When you feel like you’re ready to put your knowledge to use, we have three great options for you:

Mock draft lobby: Practice makes perfect

On-demand drafts: Join a league now

Sign up for a league and plan your draft

We also have the new Yahoo Fantasy Baseball Podcast, so subscribe now and never miss an episode.

Note: This page will be updated as we continue to preview the upcoming season.

2019 Fantasy Baseball Rankings

Overall top 300

Position-by-Position: [C | 1B | 2B | SS | 3B | OF | P]

Closer Depth Chart | Top 10 setup men

Positional Previews: [C | 1B | 2B | SS | 3B | OF | SP | RP]

Auction values: Corner Infield | Middle Infield | Catcher | Outfield | Starters

Top injury risks: Outfielders | Infielders | Pitchers

ADP Stock Watch: Eloy Jimenez falls

League Previews/Predictions: American | National

Ten bold fantasy predictions for 2019

Who are the fantasy longshots this season?

Draft Strategy

Understanding what to do with the tricky third pick

Stars who deserve a second chance in 2019

10 high-risk, high-reward players

Breaking down injury concerns for five stars

Expert reveals the common thread of players he’s targeting

Making the case for coveted prospects in fantasy drafts

Boom-or-bust stars with big injury concerns

Sleepers: One undervalued target from every team | 10 bargain bats | Under-the-radar pitchers | Post-hype options

Fades: 10 players one expert is avoiding | Busts from every team

Ranking safest picks in Round 1

Safest, most underrated, and overrated picks: Rounds 1-3 | 4-6 | 7-10

Pitchers to avoid at current draft cost

Friends and Family draft review: Steals and reaches

Are these bounce-back candidates worth their ADPs?

Boring veterans with overlooked value in 2019

Multi-position players who deserve a value boost

Analyzing top-five, bottom-five teams in park factor runs

Advanced stats to help find draft buys and fades

The top 10 fantasy moves of the MLB offseason

Predicting winners of the biggest spring training battles

What will Manny Machado be at Petco Park?

Trade cements Realmuto as fantasy's top catcher

Expert Video Analysis

Experts pick top breakout candidates for 2019

How far should you reach for Vladimir Guerrero Jr.?

Choosing between Gary Sanchez and J.T. Realmuto

Better veteran bet at 3rd base: Turner or Carpenter?

Who will have a better 2019: Yelich or Harper?

Players to fade in fantasy drafts

Is Altuve or Ramirez the superior 2nd baseman?

Should you draft Corey Kluber over Blake Snell?

Will Yasiel Puig be relevant on the Reds?

Players on new teams who could feast

Prospects to target in drafts

Manny Machado to the San Diego Padres

What to do with each pick in first round:

1st | 2nd | 3rd | 4th | 5th | 6th | 7th | 8th | 9th | 10th | 11th | 12th

Reality meets Fantasy: Team Previews

AL East: Baltimore | Toronto | Tampa Bay | New York | Boston

NL East: Miami | Washington | New York | Atlanta | Philadelphia

AL Central: Kansas City | Detroit | Chicago | Minnesota | Cleveland

NL Central: Pittsburgh | Cincinnati | St. Louis | Chicago | Milwaukee

AL West: Texas | Seattle | Los Angeles | Oakland | Houston

NL West: San Francisco | San Diego | Arizona | Colorado | Los Angeles

Yahoo Fantasy Baseball Podcast

Chasing steals and saves | Starting pitcher strategy | Auction strategy

