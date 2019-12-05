2019 Yahoo Daily Fantasy Week 14: Huge week could be in store for Nick Chubb

Week 14 of the 2019 Fantasy Football season is here, and our six experts have revealed who they would choose in their Yahoo Daily Fantasy lineups using a budget of $200. The ultimate goal: To build the perfect lineup.

[Play in Yahoo’s NFL $200K Baller. $10 entry fee and $20K to first place]

Our “Fantasy Football Live” crew is doing a guru challenge again this season. Watch the show all season to see who comes out on top.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Even with all the chaos that seems to emerge weekly on the Browns, Nick Chubb has delivered for fantasy managers more often than not in both season-long and daily fantasy. Our experts like his prospects at $29 in Week 14 against the weak Cincinnati Bengals. They also like DJ Moore and Ryan Fitzpatrick, among others:

Week 14 expert DFS lineups

What do you think of their squads? Let us know who you would choose in the comments and @YahooFantasy !