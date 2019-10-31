2019 WGC-HSBC Champions tee times, viewer's guide

The PGA Tour concludes its Asian swing this week with the WGC-HSBC Champions, the first of four World Golf Championships on the schedule. It's played in Shanghai, China, at Sheshan International Golf Club, which has hosted the event 14 of the 15 times it's been played.

Although Tiger Woods won't be in the field, there's still plenty of star power. Thirty-four of the top 50 players in the world will tee it up, including three of the top 10. Rory McIlroy, defending champion Xander Schauffele and Justin Rose are among the top groupings. Tony Finau, who finished runner-up to Schauffele a year ago, will play alongside Bernd Wiesberger and reigning Open champion Shane Lowry.

TV schedule

Golf Channel will carry live coverage Wednesday and Thursday from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. ET, as well as Friday and Saturday from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. ET.

Leader board

Follow all the action from Shanghai on the Golf Digest PGA Tour leader board.

Friday tee times (all times local/EDT)

Tee No. 1

8:45 a.m./8:45 p.m. Thursday -- Ian Poulter, Francesco Molinari, Louis Oosthuizen

8:55 a.m./8:55 p.m. Thursday -- Bubba Watson, Matt Wallace, Danny Willett

9:05 a.m./9:05 p.m. Thursday -- Kevin Kisner, Robert Macintyre, Billy Horschel

9:15 a.m./9:15 p.m. Thursday -- Phil Mickelson, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Haotong Li

9:25 a.m./9:25 p.m. Thursday -- Shane Lowry, Bernd Wiesberger, Tony Finau

9:35 a.m./9:35 p.m. Thursday -- Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, Justin Rose

9:45 a.m./9:45 p.m. Thursday -- Adam Hadwin, Tyrrell Hatton, Lucas Glover

9:55 a.m./9:55 p.m. Thursday -- Erik van Rooyen, Corey Conners, Jason Kokrak

10:05 a.m./10:05 p.m. Thursday -- Keegan Bradley, Byeong Hun An, Kurt Kitayama

10:15 a.m./10:15 p.m. Thursday -- Ashun Wu, Chez Reavie, Rafa Cabrera Bello

10:25 a.m./10:25 p.m. Thursday -- Patrick Reed, Sergio Garcia, Sungjae Im

10:35 a.m./10:35 p.m. Thursday -- Paul Casey, Hideki Matsuyama, Jordan Spieth

10:45 a.m./10:45 p.m. Thursday -- Tommy Fleetwood, Henrik Stenson, Adam Scott

Tee No. 10

8:50 a.m./8:50 p.m. Thursday -- Richard Sterne, Mikumu Horikawa, Paul Waring

9 a.m./9 p.m. Thursday -- Masahiro Kawamura, Andrea Pavan, Justin Harding

9:10 a.m./9:10 p.m. Thursday -- Zheng-kai Bai, Mike Lorenzo-Vera, Romain Langasque

9:20 a.m./9:20 p.m. Thursday -- Jorge Campillo, Kevin Tway, Victor Perez

9:30 a.m./9:30 p.m. Thursday -- Benjamin Hebert, Yikeun Chang, Andrew Putnam

9:40 a.m./9:40 p.m. Thursday -- Abraham Ancer, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Charles Howell III

9:50 a.m./9:50 p.m. Thursday -- Xinjun Zhang, Bryce Easton, Matthew Millar

10 a.m. /10 p.m. Thursday-- Chan Kim, Zander Lombard, Jake Mcleod

10:10 a.m./10:10 p.m. Thursday -- Jbe Kruger, Jazz Janewattananond, Yechun Yuan

10:20 a.m./10:20 p.m. Thursday -- Joost Luiten, Ryo Ishikawa, Daniel Nisbet

10:30 a.m./10:30 p.m. Thursday -- Zecheng Dou, Neil Schietekat, J.T. Poston

10:40 a.m./10:40 p.m. Thursday -- Yosuke Asaji, Cameron Smith, Matthias Schwab

10:50 a.m./10:50 p.m. Thursday -- Scott Hend, Taehee Lee, Wenchong Liang

