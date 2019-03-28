2019 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play viewer's guide, tee times

The PGA Tour heads to Texas this week for the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, the third of four World Golf Championships this season. This marks the fourth season the event will be held at Austin Country Club in Austin, Texas.

This also marks the fifth year of the event's new, pool-play format, which doesn't feel so new any more. The 64 players are broken up into 16 groups of four, and everyone plays each other once in each group, with one man advancing to the round of 16. A won match is a full point and a halved match is a half of a point. The player with the most points at the end of all three matches moves on to the round of 16, and any ties are decided in a sudden death playoff.

The World Cup style format has yielded some exciting results, with Rory McIlroy, Jason Day, Dustin Johnson and Bubba Watson claiming wins in the last four years. All four former winners are in the field this year, as is Tiger Woods, who will be playing in this format for the first time in his career. Woods is in a group this year with Brandt Snedeker, Aaron Wise and Patrick Cantlay. The group packing the most star power, Group 12, consists of Day, Phil Mickelson, Jim Furyk and Henrik Stenson.

Tee times for Wednesday's matches are below. Check back here each day for the latest tee times.

TV Schedule

The Golf Channel will carry live coverage on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET, as well as Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. NBC will take over on the weekend at 2 p.m. on Saturday and 3 p.m. on Sunday.

Thursday Tee Times (all times ET)

Group 10

10:20 a.m. -- Paul Casey vs. Charles Howell III

10:31 a.m. -- Cameron Smith vs. Abraham Ancer

Group 7

10:42 a.m. -- Francesco Molinari vs. Thorbjorn Olesen

10:53 a.m. -- Webb Simpson vs. Satoshi Kodaira

Group 15

11:04 a.m. -- Bubba Watson vs. Billy Horschel

11:15 a.m. -- Jordan Spieth vs. Kevin Na

Group 2

11:26 a.m. -- Justin Rose vs. Eddie Pepperell

11:37 a.m. -- Gary Woodland vs. Emiliano Grillo

Group 12

11:48 a.m. -- Jason Day vs. Henrik Stenson

11:59 a.m. -- Phil Mickelson vs. Jim Furyk

Group 5

12:10 p.m. -- Justin Thomas vs. Matt Wallace

12:21 p.m. -- Keegan Bradley vs. Lucas Bjerregaard

Group 13

12:32 p.m. -- Tiger Woods vs. Brandt Snedker

12:43 p.m. -- Patrick Cantlay vs. Aaron Wise

Group 4

12:54 p.m. -- Rory McIlroy vs. Justin Harding

1:05 p.m. -- Matthew Fitzpatrick vs. Luke List

Group 9

1:16 p.m. -- Xander Schauffele vs. Tyrrell Hatton

1:27 p.m. -- Rafa Cabrera Bello vs. Lee Westwood

Group 8

1:38 p.m. -- Jon Rahm vs. J.B. Holmes

1:49 p.m. -- Matt Kuchar vs. Si Woo Kim

Group 16

2 p.m. -- Patrick Reed vs. Shane Lowry

2:11 p.m. -- Sergio Garcia vs. Andrew Putnam

Group 1

2:22 p.m. -- Dustin Johnson vs. Branden Grace

2:33 p.m. -- Hideki Matsuyama vs. Chez Reavie

Group 11

2:44 p.m. -- Tommy Fleetwood vs. Kyle Stanley

2:55 p.m. -- Louis Oosthuizen vs. Byeong Hun An

Group 6

3:06 p.m. -- Bryson DeChambeau vs. Kiradech Aphibarnrat

3:17 p.m. -- Marc Leishman vs. Russell Knox

Group 14

3:28 p.m. -- Tony Finau vs. Kevin Kisner

3:39 p.m. -- Ian Poulter vs. Keith Mitchell

Group 3

3:50 p.m. -- Brooks Koepka vs. HaoTong Li

4:01 p.m. -- Alex Noren vs. Tom Lewis

