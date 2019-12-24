2019 Week 17 Fantasy Football rankings: Seahawks-49ers highlights the end of the regular season

While it’s not the official standard of Yahoo Fantasy for leagues to play up until Week 17, we do know there are some fantasy managers out there who have to wait until the final week of the regular season for their chance at a trophy.

It’s a bold direction, especially considering that many NFL teams who have secured their playoff seeding will probably bench some of their studs.

Nonetheless, our analysts have you covered with their positional rankings for Week 17, and even though some teams are just going through the motions, others have a lot riding on the week. The Seahawks and 49ers will play a huge NFC West game on Sunday night. So too, are the Eagles, Cowboys, and Titans (to name a few) playing for their playoff futures.

Through it all, be sure to refer to our rankings to help end your 2019 fantasy football season strong:

