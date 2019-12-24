2019 Week 17 Expert Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings: George Kittle could have a monster game vs. Seahawks

Both the Seahawks and 49ers will be looking to improve their playoff standing in Week 17, so you can imagine that all the offensive weapons on both teams are motivated for this huge matchup. Fantasy managers running George Kittle out there for Week 17 could get some amazing returns.

The Seahawks have not defended the tight end position well this season. In fact, they’ve allowed the second-most receiving yards to the position. The George Kittle? Yeah, he should have a good day.

Check out how he and the other tight ends stack up in our analysts’ rankings for Week 17:

