2019 Week 16 Fantasy Running Back Rankings: Late-season hero Mixon set to deliver vs. Dolphins

“Better late than never” is being exemplified best by Joe Mixon this fantasy season.

After an up-and-down start to the season, Mixon has been delivering quality production the past three weeks, even totaling 156 yards against the stout Patriots defense.

For fantasy managers who stuck with him until the end and who made it to championship week, Mixon could deliver his best line yet against the hapless Miami Dolphins. See how Mixon stacks up in our analysts’ running back rankings for Week 16:

