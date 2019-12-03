2019 Week 14 Fantasy Running Back Rankings: How big will CMC's stat-line be vs. Falcons?
Outside of Lamar Jackson, you’d be hard-pressed to find a player who has delivered more for his fantasy managers this season than Christian McCaffrey. He’s been everything you could want out of an RB1: He never leaves the field, and he’s a threat on the ground and through the air.
CMC will get a drowning Atlanta Falcons team in Week 14.
But what effect, if any, will Ron Rivera’s firing and the coaching restructure have on McCaffrey’s output rest of season?
Check out how CMC and the rest of the running backs stack up in our experts’ Week 14 rankings:
