2019 Week 13 Fantasy Running Back Rankings: Is the monster Saquon game coming?

It’s probably hard to hear at this point, but Saquon Barkley sadly has just not delivered for his fantasy managers this season.

Reasons why exist aplenty, but bottom line: He has not returned first-round fantasy value. Yet, he could give his managers a big playoff boost (or a last hurrah) in Week 13.

The Giants would do well to unleash Barkley on the Packers’ weak run defense, which would, ideally, reduce a vengeful Aaron Rodgers’ chances. Check out where Saquon lands in our experts’ running back rankings for Week 13:

