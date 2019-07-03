2019 Tour de France: Stages, Schedule, Map, Live stream, How to watch in the United States originally appeared on nbcsportswashington.com

Cycling's biggest event is here once again for the running of the 2019 Tour de France.

The 21-stage competition runs throughout the month of July, testing all different aspects of cycling to crown a champion.

This year the 2019 Tour will go through Belgium and France. The first three stages will start in Belgium, the remaining will be in France, culminating in Paris.

There are seven flat stages, five hill stages, seven mountain stages, two time-trials, and two rest days.

Two American-based teams are competing in this year's race with four Americans spread out across the field. Tejay Van Garderen on the EF Education First team is the only American on a US team.

Great Britain's Geraint Thomas enters this event as the defending champ for Team Ineos (formerly Team Sky). The Ineos-Sky team has won the past four Tour de France titles and six of the last seven. However, Thomas has had some poor results lately, leaving the door open for Columbians Egan Bernal (Ineos) and Nairo Quintana (Movistar) and Frenchmen Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) and Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quick Step)

What are the stages in the 2019 Tour de France?

Stage 1: Saturday, July 6: Bruxelles to Brussel - 194.5 km (Flat)

Stage 2: Sunday, July 7: Bruxelles Palais Royal to Brussel Atomium - 27.6 km (Team Time-Trial)

Stage 3: Monday, July 8: Binche to Épernay - 215 km (Hilly)

Stage 4: Tuesday, July 9: Reims to Nancy - 213.5 km (Flat)

Stage 5: Wednesday, July 10: Saint-Dié-des-Vosges to Colmar - 175.5 km (Hilly)

Stage 6: Thursday, July 11: Mulhouse to La Planche des Belles Filles - 160.5 km (Mountain)

Stage 7: Friday, July 12: Belfort to Chalon-sur-Saône - 230 km (Flat)

Stage 8: Saturday, July 13: Mâcon to Saint-Étienne - 200 km (Hilly)

Stage 9: Sunday, July 14: Saint-Étienne to Brioude - 170.5 km (Hilly)

Stage 10: Monday, July 15: Saint-Flour to Albi - 217.5 km (Flat)



















First Rest Day: Tuesday, July 16

Stage 11: Wednesday, July 17: Albi to Toulouse - 167 km (Flat)

Stage 12: Thursday, July 18: Toulouse to Bagnères-de-Bigorre - 209.5 km (Mountain)

Stage 13: Friday, July 19: Pau to Pau - 27.2 km (Individual Time-Trial)

Stage 14: Saturday, July 20: Tarbes to Tourmalet Barèges - 117.5 km (Mountain)

Stage 15: Sunday, July 21: Limoux to Foix Prat d'Albis - 185 km (Mountain)









Second Rest Day: Monday, July 22

Stage 16: Tuesday, July 23: Nîmes to Nîmes - 177 km (Flat)

Stage 17: Wednesday, July 24: Pont du Gard to Gap - 200 km (Hilly)

Stage 18: Thursday, July 25: Embrun to Valloire - 208 km (Mountain)

Stage 19: Friday, July 26: Saint-Jean-de-Maurienne to Tignes - 126.5 km (Mountain)

Stage 20: Saturday, July 27: Albertville to Val Thorens - 130 km (Mountain)

Stage 21: Sunday, July 28: Rambouillet to Paris Champs-Élysées - 128 km (Flat)











What is the 2019 Tour de France Schedule?

The Tour de France will run from July 6 to July 28. There will be two rest days on July 16 and July 22. Start times are below:

Stage 1: July 6, 5:55 a.m. ET

Stage 2: July 7, 8:20 a.m. ET

Stage 3: July 8, 6 a.m. ET

Stage 4: July 9, 6 a.m. ET

Stage 5: July 10, 7:05 a.m. ET

Stage 6: July 11, 6:55 a.m. ET

Stage 7: July 12, 5:10 a.m. ET

Stage 8: July 13, 6 a.m. ET

Stage 9: July 14, 6:55 a.m. ET

Stage 10: July 15, 6 a.m. ET

Stage 11: July 17, 7:25 a.m. ET

Stage 12: July 18, 5:20 a.m. ET

Stage 13: July 19, 7:50 a.m. ET

Stage 14: July 20, 7:20 a.m. ET

Stage 15: July 21, 5:55 a.m. ET

Stage 16: July 23, 7:05 a.m. ET

Stage 17: July 24, 6:15 a.m. ET

Stage 18: July 25, 5 a.m. ET

Stage 19: July 26, 7:25 a.m. ET

Stage 20: July 27, 7:25 a.m. ET

Stage 21: July 28, 7:55 a.m. ET









































2019 Tour de France Map:

Live Stream

All stages of the 2019 Tour de France will be streamed on NBC Sports Gold. Subscribe now. The Tour de France can also be seen on fuboTV.

How to Watch

The 2019 Tour de France will be broadcast on NBC Sports Network.