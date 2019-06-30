2019 All-Star Game reserves and pitchers announced

The starters for the 2019 All-Star Game were announced on Thursday. Mike Trout and Nolan Arenado were among the big names selected by fans. The rest of the rosters — reserves and pitchers — were just announced on ESPN.

American League Reserves

C – James McCann, White Sox

1B – José Abreu, White Sox

2B – Tommy La Stella, Angels

2B – Whit Merrifield, Royals

3B – Matt Chapman, Athletics

SS – Francisco Lindor, Indians

OF – Austin Meadows, Rays

OF – Joey Gallo, Rangers

OF – Mookie Betts, Red Sox

DH – Daniel Vogelbach, Mariners

DH – J.D. Martinez, Red Sox

Notable Omissions: Xander Bogaerts, Red Sox; Max Kepler, Twins; Gleyber Torres, Yankees; Luke Voit, Yankees

American League Pitchers

SP – Justin Verlander, Astros

SP – Gerrit Cole, Astros

SP – John Means, Orioles

SP – Lucas Giolito, White Sox

SP – Charlie Morton, Rays

SP – Jake Odorizzi, Twins

SP – Mike Minor, Rangers

SP – Marcus Stroman, Blue Jays

RP – Ryan Pressly, Astros

RP – Shane Greene, Tigers

RP – Brad Hand, Indians

RP – Aroldis Chapman, Yankees

Notable Omissions: José Berríos, Twins; Ken Giles, Blue Jays; Alex Colomé, White Sox

In the American League, the Astros have the most representatives with six. The Yankees, Rangers, Indians, and White Sox have three each.

National League Reserves

C – J.T. Realmuto, Phillies

C – Yasmani Grandal, Brewers

1B – Pete Alonso, Mets

1B – Josh Bell, Pirates

2B – Mike Moustakas, Brewers

3B – Anthony Rendon, Nationals

3B – Kris Bryant, Cubs

SS – Trevor Story, Rockies

SS – Paul DeJong, Cardinals

OF – Jeff McNeil, Mets

OF – Charlie Blackmon, Rockies

OF – David Dahl, Rockies

Notable Omissions: Max Muncy, Dodgers; Eduardo Escobar, Diamondbacks; Manny Machado, Padres

National League Pitchers

SP – Luis Castillo, Reds

SP – Mike Soroka, Braves

SP – Sandy Alcantara, Marlins

SP – Walker Buehler, Dodgers

SP – Hyun-Jin Ryu, Dodgers

SP – Clayton Kershaw, Dodgers

SP – Jacob deGrom, Mets

SP – Zack Greinke, Diamondbacks

SP – Max Scherzer, Nationals

RP – Will Smith, Giants

RP – Kirby Yates, Padres

RP – Josh Hader, Brewers

Notable Omissions: Zach Eflin, Phillies; Tanner Roark, Reds; Felipe Vázquez, Pirates

In the National League, the Rockies, Dodgers, and Brewers tied for the most representatives with four. The Mets, Braves, and Cubs had three each.