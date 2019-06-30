2019 All-Star Game reserves and pitchers announced
The starters for the 2019 All-Star Game were announced on Thursday. Mike Trout and Nolan Arenado were among the big names selected by fans. The rest of the rosters — reserves and pitchers — were just announced on ESPN.
American League Reserves
C – James McCann, White Sox
1B – José Abreu, White Sox
2B – Tommy La Stella, Angels
2B – Whit Merrifield, Royals
3B – Matt Chapman, Athletics
SS – Francisco Lindor, Indians
OF – Austin Meadows, Rays
OF – Joey Gallo, Rangers
OF – Mookie Betts, Red Sox
DH – Daniel Vogelbach, Mariners
DH – J.D. Martinez, Red Sox
Notable Omissions: Xander Bogaerts, Red Sox; Max Kepler, Twins; Gleyber Torres, Yankees; Luke Voit, Yankees
American League Pitchers
SP – Justin Verlander, Astros
SP – Gerrit Cole, Astros
SP – John Means, Orioles
SP – Lucas Giolito, White Sox
SP – Charlie Morton, Rays
SP – Jake Odorizzi, Twins
SP – Mike Minor, Rangers
SP – Marcus Stroman, Blue Jays
RP – Ryan Pressly, Astros
RP – Shane Greene, Tigers
RP – Brad Hand, Indians
RP – Aroldis Chapman, Yankees
Notable Omissions: José Berríos, Twins; Ken Giles, Blue Jays; Alex Colomé, White Sox
In the American League, the Astros have the most representatives with six. The Yankees, Rangers, Indians, and White Sox have three each.
National League Reserves
C – J.T. Realmuto, Phillies
C – Yasmani Grandal, Brewers
1B – Pete Alonso, Mets
1B – Josh Bell, Pirates
2B – Mike Moustakas, Brewers
3B – Anthony Rendon, Nationals
3B – Kris Bryant, Cubs
SS – Trevor Story, Rockies
SS – Paul DeJong, Cardinals
OF – Jeff McNeil, Mets
OF – Charlie Blackmon, Rockies
OF – David Dahl, Rockies
Notable Omissions: Max Muncy, Dodgers; Eduardo Escobar, Diamondbacks; Manny Machado, Padres
National League Pitchers
SP – Luis Castillo, Reds
SP – Mike Soroka, Braves
SP – Sandy Alcantara, Marlins
SP – Walker Buehler, Dodgers
SP – Hyun-Jin Ryu, Dodgers
SP – Clayton Kershaw, Dodgers
SP – Jacob deGrom, Mets
SP – Zack Greinke, Diamondbacks
SP – Max Scherzer, Nationals
RP – Will Smith, Giants
RP – Kirby Yates, Padres
RP – Josh Hader, Brewers
Notable Omissions: Zach Eflin, Phillies; Tanner Roark, Reds; Felipe Vázquez, Pirates
In the National League, the Rockies, Dodgers, and Brewers tied for the most representatives with four. The Mets, Braves, and Cubs had three each.