When is the 2019 Sports Personality of the Year?: Starting time, TV info and nominees
The BBC's Sports Personality of the Year returns to our screens this weekend to celebrate the best of British.
Dina Asher-Smith, Ben Stokes and Raheem Sterling lead the nominations, with the winner set to be announced on Sunday evening.
The World Sport Star of the Year and Team of the Year, among others, will also be revealed from the P&J Live arena in Aberdeen.
When is it?
The awards ceremony will be held on Sunday 15 December and gets under way at 7.00pm.
Where can I watch it?
BBC One will be broadcasting coverage from start to finish.
Who are the SPOTY 2019 nominees?
Dina-Asher-Smith
Lewis Hamilton
Katarina Johnson-Thompson
Alun Wyn Jones
Raheem Sterling
Ben Stokes
Who was the last winner?
Geraint Thomas clinched the top award last year after his stunning Tour de France victory, ahead of Lewis Hamilton and Harry Kane.
What other awards will be presented?
Greatest Sporting Moment
World Sport Star of the Year
Helen Rollason award
Young Sports Personality of the Year
Unsung Hero
Coach of the Year
Team of the Year
Lifetime Achievement Award