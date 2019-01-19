2019 Senior Bowl: Cornerbacks have distinct look of 49ers, Seahawks fit originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Jim Nagy, whose job as executive director of the Senior Bowl is to piece together the lineup of invited participants, arranged for a group of familiar-looking cornerbacks.

Nagy worked for the Seattle Seahawks for five seasons as a Southeast region scout. The Seahawks' prototype for cornerbacks is the same the 49ers have adopted under defensive coordinator Robert Saleh's scheme.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Richard Sherman is the prototype. The Seahawks and 49ers look for tall, physical corners to re-route receivers at the line of scrimmage and disrupt timing in the passing game.

"A lot of people in the league probably look at this roster and say, ‘Man, Jim is looking for the same thing he did in Seattle.' There are a bunch of big, long guys in this group," Nagy said. "The league is going that way as a whole just because of the success that Seattle's had.

"There are a slew of guys coming down here who are perfect fits for the Niners."

The 49ers invested third-round picks the past two years in Ahkello Witherspoon and Tarvarius Moore. Promoting more competition and increasing depth is a priority this offseason.

Story continues

Here's a look at some of the top prospects for the 49ers' scheme at the Senior Bowl:



Lonnie Johnson Jr., Kentucky, 6-3, 206

With his size and athleticism, Johnson fits the model of what teams that play the cover-3 system are coveting. However, he recorded just one interception in his two seasons at Kentucky.

Projected: Early rounds



Rock Ya-Sin, Temple, 6-2, 190

Played completely under the radar during his three seasons at Presbyterian College before a transfer to Temple for his final season. He is relatively new to the sport but he has the smarts and skill to rise up draft boards.

Projected: Mid rounds



Isaiah Johnson, Houston, 6-4, 203

He's got the attributes with his height and 33-inch arms. Nagy said he expects him to run in the low-4.4s. If he can stick with wideouts during the one-on-ones, he will help himself tremendously.

Projected: Mid rounds



Mark Fields, Clemson, 5-11. 180

When the Senior Bowl was looking to add a cornerback this week, the 49ers were consulted. This is the guy they wanted to be added to the group.

Projected: Late rounds

































North cornerbacks

Amani Oruwariye, Penn State, 6-1, 201

He has the size and movements to be one of the first cornerbacks off the board. He also has the ball skills, as he showed with seven interceptions over the past two seasons. He will be rested this week in man coverage.

Projected: Early rounds



Kris Boyd, Texas, 6-0, 195

He is smart and experienced. He has the toughness in run support, too. The big question is whether he has the top-flight speed to keep plays in front of him.

Projected: Early rounds











