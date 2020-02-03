2019 Seasons In Review

Teams listed by draft finish, minus trades.

32. Cincinnati Bengals

The Bengals paid a steep price for moving on from the warm interiors of Marvin Lewis’ 7-9 cocoon, flirting with relevance for all of one week before staggering to 2-14 and the draft’s No. 1 pick. After a surprisingly competitive Week 1 showing in Seattle — who isn’t surprisingly competitive in Seattle these days? — the objective quickly shifted from competing to out-tanking the Dolphins. The Bengals emerged triumphant with a climactic Week 16 overtime loss in Miami. This result was achieved by a process that involved finally benching Andy Dalton. If Dalton is the benchmark for average, far worse rookie fill-in Ryan Finley was a reminder of how difficult it is to even reach the Dalton line. Back where they’ve always been in the football world’s consciousness — the basement — the Bengals are already guaranteed to make one of the offseason’s highest-impact moves, selecting LSU’s Joe Burrow with their hard-earned No. 1 selection.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

31. Washington Redskins

The peaks have been unattainable under owner Daniel Snyder but there are always new depths to plumb. Even for an organization accustomed to farce, 2019 was a tragicomedy. Retained one year too long, Jay Gruden was dismissed 10 games early. His ouster came one day after a video emerged showing him in various states of misbehavin’. League sources wondered aloud if the team was the origin of the leak. It served as a welcome distraction from franchise player LT Trent Williams holding out because of his belief that the medical staff botched his cancer diagnosis. On the field, sporadic Terry McLaurin highlights were overawed by the establishment of 34-year-old Adrian Peterson and Dwayne Haskins’ Josh Rosen impression. 3-13 after four years in 7-9/9-7 Fisher zone, the Redskins greeted the offseason with the long-overdue firing of GM Bruce Allen. In his place remains a front office power vacuum as swirling as ever.

Story continues

30. Detroit Lions

The Lions actually learned their lesson, throwing the car in reverse after 2018’s obsession with Paleolithic football. No team threw deep more often in the first half of the season. Then Matthew Stafford broke his back, landing him on the shelf for the first time since 2010. 3-4-1 (lol) with their quarterback, the Lions went 0-8 without him, “earning” the No. 3 overall pick. Stafford’s injury had plenty of help in securing the top-three selection. Kerryon Johnson got hurt. Quandre Diggs got better after he was traded. Most of all, coach Matt Patricia got befuddled, overseeing one of the league’s worst defenses. Without Patricia taking care of his side of the ball, the Lions had no prayer on offense sans Stafford. The lone respite was David Blough’s one quarter of Minshew-ing on Thanksgiving. With reinforcements needed at every level of the defense, Patricia lacks a coolant for what will be a 2020 hot seat.

29. New York Giants

The Giants finally accomplished the seemingly impossible feat of benching Eli Manning — it took three years and two coaches — but managed just four wins while getting outscored by 110 points. The G-Men have posted six-or-fewer victories five of the past six seasons. In Manning’s place was No. 6 overall pick Daniel Jones, who flashed promise but specialized in giving the ball to the other team. In 13 appearances Jones tossed 12 picks while losing a whopping eight fumbles. Generational runner Saquon Barkley should have been the stabilizing force on offense but instead missed three games with a high-ankle sprain before being limited for at least seven more. The end result was Pat Shurmur’s pink slip, putting New York on its third coach in four years after Tom Coughlin held the throne for 12. With museum piece Dave Gettleman running the front office, the Giants are praying to sun gods instead of poring over spreadsheets.

28. Miami Dolphins

Outscored 102-10 in Weeks 1 and 2, the Dolphins were well on their way to reinventing the tanking wheel before Brian Flores decided he better do a little coaching. With even reasonable observers expecting 0-16, Flores made 5-11 feel like a first-round bye, capping the year with a dynasty-ending 27-24 victory over the Patriots in Week 17. For a season designed to do little more than buy time and accumulate draft picks, it was a rousing success. With the front office waiting out the clock, actual on-field developments were few and far between. Josh Rosen looked like a lost cause. Kalen Ballage made history as the least efficient runner of the post-merger era. DeVante Parker contributed the most hilarious dispatch to the “Exposure of Adam Gase” dossier. It was a feel-good tank, but a tank nonetheless. 5-11 won’t feel so good if it’s repeated in 2020.

27. Los Angeles Chargers

The Chargers’ 2019 in review? “Shit sad.” Those were the words of Keenan Allen following the Bolts’ gutting Week 6 loss to the Steelers. He had to retweet it in Week 7 following a somehow even worse defeat to the Titans. Losing to quarterbacks named “Duck.” Fumbling the ball away at the goal line with 15 seconds remaining. Throwing an interception with 18 seconds remaining. Getting walked off by Drew Lock in his NFL debut… basically if you can think of a devastating loss, the Chargers suffered it. Anthony Lynn’s squad had a -8 point differential — the AFC’s seventh best — and went 5-11. Nothing mattered except for maybe Philip Rivers’ picks. He tossed 20 of them, a fact that would have drawn far more attention if not for Jameis Winston’s 30. Perennial underachievers, the Bolts had the looks of a team in need of a cleansing fire. With Rivers’ contract expiring and the team finally moving to an actual NFL stadium, 2020 might provide it.

26. Carolina Panthers

It’s about the team. Unless the team is bad. Then it’s about whatever individual accomplishments you can find. So was the Panthers’ 2019, which quickly devolved from gunning for the NFC South to getting Christian McCaffrey in the record books. He obliged by breaking his own running back receptions mark and becoming just the third player in league history to reach 1,000 yards rushing and receiving in the same season. All other storylines were contrived, with keyboard warriors doing their best to prop up Kyle Allen as Cam Newton’s heir apparent before the second-year UDFA collapsed under the weight of his own mediocrity. Allen made 13 starts. He contributed multiple passing scores in just five of them. Elsewhere, D.J. Moore emerged and Curtis Samuel broke the air yards model. Ron Rivera persevered before finally running the ship aground after nine years of tightly hugging the coast. Luke Kuechly retired. Greg Olsen is gone. Change is coming. Anyone who watched a 2019 Panthers game understands why.

25. Arizona Cardinals

The Cardinals decided 2018 was all a dream. On his ninth life as general manager, Steve Keim moved on from unimaginative sideline hire Steve Wilks in favor of Kliff Kingsbury, a recently-fired college coach whose teams allowed 37 points per game in the Big 12. In the draft, Keim made the Cardinals the first team in 30 years to use consecutive first-round picks on quarterbacks. The net result was just two more victories but a whole lot more optimism. Kingsbury trailed only Kyle Shanahan in terms of imaginative run-game design while Murray flashed rare arm talent and athleticism. Murray and company hung with NFC champion San Francisco twice and won 2-of-3 games to end the year. Talent deficiencies remain across the board, but despair — seriously, why can’t Mike McCoy involve David Johnson in the passing game? — has been replaced by hope.

24. Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jags kept 2017 on an island, blundering through yet another lottery campaign, winning fewer than seven games for the eighth time in nine years. The tone was set 10 minutes into the season, as free agent addition Nick Foles fractured his collarbone in the process of rainbowing a 35-yard touchdown to D.J. Chark. Gardner Minshew “mania” broke out in Foles’ absence, but he proved to be more meme than actual solution. Minshew was good for a sixth-round rookie. That’s not the same thing as being good. Foles, for his part, was terrible after his Week 11 return, getting benched in Week 13. Chark was a bright spot. Leonard Fournette, a continued disappointment, turning monstrous workloads into replacement-level production. The Jags head into the offseason bottom two in cap space. Bafflingly, only antiquated team president Tom Coughlin was shown the door. GM Dave Caldwell, whose rosters boast a .321 “winning percentage” in seven years, remains.

23. Cleveland Browns

It was a normal Browns season. It wasn’t supposed to be. Throttled by the Titans 43-13 in Week 1, the Browns improved to 2-2 with a stunning victory over the Ravens. It would be the last time they tasted .500. Every last thing went wrong. Baker Mayfield was a disheveled disaster, tossing just one more interception than touchdown. Odell Beckham injured himself in the preseason and played hurt the entire year. Myles Garrett earned an indefinite suspension for assaulting a backup quarterback. Freddie Kitchens looked every bit to be an obscure former RBs coach thrust into the wrong place at the right time. Through it all, an undermanned offensive line left nowhere for anyone to hide. The Browns tried a different process. It produced the same result: A new coach and general manager.

22. New York Jets

A maze of streaks and narratives, Adam Gase’s first season in New York was a fittingly operatic fiasco. Before the back page editors could even blink, Sam Darnold provided a gift from heaven, getting diagnosed with mono following the Jets’ season-opening loss to the Bills. The father to a thousand memes, Darnold’s illness had a profound on-field effect, forcing sub-XFL talent Luke Falk into the lineup for a series of beatdowns. When Darnold returned in Week 6, it was to a stunning upset over the Cowboys. That would prove to be Gang Green’s only win the first half of the season. The second was much better, with the schedule softening sufficiently for the Jets to finish 6-2. This being the Jets, one of the losses was a 22-6 humiliation to Cincinnati, the league’s worst team. Robby Anderson played well enough to ensure the Jets will not pay him in free agency while Le’Veon Bell fulfilled Gase’s prophecy that the two would not get along. As usual, questions were more plentiful than answers.

21. Oakland/Las Vegas Raiders

The Oakland Raiders were booed off the field in their final ever home game. Has there ever been a more Raiders fact? Games 17-32 of the Jon Gruden era were only marginally better than 1-16. The record improved from 4-12 to 7-9, but the point differential remained a caustic -106. Sitting at 6-4 with a shot at the playoffs, the Raiders endured a three-game losing streak where the average score was 38-11. Gruden’s latest lunging attempt to acquire a playmaker, March’s acquisition of Antonio Brown, was a catastrophic failure. Derek Carr continued his increased efficiency under Gruden but grew no more explosive. The defense stunk. The possessor of two top-20 picks, Gruden’s last, best chance to change his comeback’s trajectory will come this spring.

20. Indianapolis Colts

The third preseason game is typically known as a team’s “regular season dress rehearsal.” It’s when the Colts learned they were not going to have a season, at least not in the way they originally understood it. Tired of fighting his body, Andrew Luck called it quits on August 24. The Colts had arguably the league’s best backup ready to go in Luck’s stead, but “best backup” is a bit like being the quietest firecracker. You’re still a backup. Jacoby Brissett gave it his Matt Cassel all but could not overcome an unrelenting wave of injuries on offense. The defense was laid similarly low, making 7-9 a rather impressive feat. Amidst the injury carnage, it was difficult to conduct meaningful evaluation heading into 2020, making another year of post-Luck purgatory a real possibility.

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Jameis Winston threw for the eighth most yards in NFL history and also the most interceptions since Vinny Testaverde in 1988. It was the logical conclusion to the league’s most aerial-obsessed coach — Bruce Arians famously refused to adjust the game plan for even Drew Stanton or Ryan Lindley — designing offense for its most mistake-prone quarterback. The Bucs’ seven wins were their second most since 2012 but also their eighth losing season of the now-concluded decade. The running game was nonexistent. The defense, Big 12 in its nonchalance about defending the pass. Through it all, Arians seemed oddly disengaged. Is this a school project designed to showcase loyal assistants Byron Leftwich and Vance Joseph or an actual attempt at winning football?

18. Denver Broncos

The Broncos started their fifth, sixth and seventh quarterbacks in four years since Peyton Manning’s retirement. It produced their third straight losing campaign, their first such streak since 1970-72. There was reason for hope in a 4-1 finish under rookie starter Drew Lock, though the second-rounder mostly impressed for what he didn’t do (throw a million interceptions). If Lock was the late-season storyline, Courtland Sutton dominated the whole year, emerging as a true No. 1 receiver, one capable of harvesting souls down the field. 61-year-old rookie head coach Vic Fangio kept the team playing hard. It was a thoroughly 7-9 campaign for a winning franchise anxious to break a rare losing cycle.

17. Atlanta Falcons

The process? Head coach Dan Quinn firing all three of his coordinators last offseason. The result? A 1-7 record heading into the bye. Only more coaching changes salvaged what little remained of another lost season, with Quinn delegating defensive play-calling duties to spark his squad to a stunning post-bye win over the Saints. A 6-2 finish followed, but it went unnoticed with the Falcons long out of the playoff race. It was hard not to notice Matt Ryan, whose mobility appeared worryingly limited after he missed Week 8 with a high-ankle sprain. Before the ailment, Ryan completed 72.1 percent of his passes and averaged 335 yards. After, 62.2 and 287. Devonta Freeman, Calvin Ridley, Austin Hooper and Julio Jones all missed time with injury. Mohamed Sanu shipped out to New England. The defense, as always, underwhelmed. The NFL’s resident Jason Garrett with Garrett no longer employed as a head coach, Quinn is out of excuses heading into 2020.

Don't forget, for the latest on everything NFL, check out Rotoworld's Player News, or follow @Rotoworld_FB or @RotoPat on Twitter.

16. Dallas Cowboys

Jason Garrett went out at his league-average best. His claps echoed throughout the NFC East as the Cowboys outscored their competition by 113 points — the third best mark in the NFC — but somehow managed to go 8-8 and miss the postseason. The Cowboys wrecked non-playoff competition, going 7-2 with a +125 point differential. They were toyed with by those who made the tournament, posting a 1-6 mark with a -12 point differential. Six of the squad’s eight losses were by one score — including four by four or fewer points — while six of their eight victories came by two-plus scores. That suggests an abnormal amount of bad luck, but Garrett was never known for creating his own good fortune. The 2020 bounce-back is easy to envision, though Mike McCarthy is also famed for getting in his own way.

15. Pittsburgh Steelers

Antonio Brown got traded, but the drama never stopped. Roundhoused 33-3 by nemesis New England in Week 1, the Steelers lost more than the game, as Ben Roethlisberger suffered a season-ending elbow injury. Instead of turning in the Steelers went all in, surrendering a first-round pick for Dolphins DB Minkah Fitzpatrick as they tried to milk victories out of Mason Rudolph and someone named “Duck.” With always-underrated coach Mike Tomlin rallying the defense — at one point literally blackboarding a victory — Rudolph and Duck held on for dear life before finally succumbing in December. Along the way, Rudolph got assaulted by Myles Garrett and Duck hunted the Chargers. It was better than a placeholder campaign had any right to be.

14. Chicago Bears

Sure, Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson both made the playoffs again, but did either of them set up a 3rd-and-40 in Week 1 like Mitchell Trubisky? Didn’t think so. Trubisky’s painful lack of progress defined the Bears’ 2019, and was especially disappointing in the context of a defense that experienced surprisingly little regression on its dominant 2018. The Bears’ 298 points allowed were the fewest in the NFC. Despite Khalil Mack and company’s efforts, no team saw a bigger decline in point differential, with the Bears’ going from +138 to -18 for a 156-point swing. The second biggest drop off was the Panthers’ -124. Now stuck in quarterback purgatory, coach Matt Nagy called out for heaven when he briefly benched Trubisky in Week 11, though he later claimed it was the result of a hip ailment. Never mind the fact that it did not cost Trubisky any practice reps the following week. All that’s left now is for Trubisky to codify his initial benching into law. It’s a matter of when, not if.

13. Los Angeles Rams

9-7 would have necessitated a parade under Jeff Fisher. For Sean McVay, intense soul searching. McVay’s grand manipulations of Jared Goff nearly snagged the Rams a Lombardi in 2018, but they were derailed by Goff’s shoddy protection in 2019. Always awful under pressure, Goff saw more of it and responded with stretches of truly wretched football. With Todd Gurley looking nothing like his 2017-18 self, there was nowhere for the Rams’ offense to hide. Draft capital that could have been mortgaged to fix Goff’s line was instead spent on Jalen Ramsey, who now has the Rams over a barrel in contract negotiations. The McVay era has been a series of double downs. 2019 showed what can happen when the dealer wins a few hands. Unless McVay can dream up another quick fix for his quarterback, the Rams’ highly-leveraged roster will be a high-wire act with little room for 2020 error.

12. Philadelphia Eagles

If you need to pull a rabbit out of your head, Doug Pederson remains the man to call. The Eagles’ coach is making an annual tradition out of snatching playoff appearances from the jaws of the golf course. His 9-7 squad could not produce a postseason victory, though injury was an unusually convincing alibi. How banged up was the Eagles’ offense? Greg Ward No. 1 receiver banged up. The final straw was Carson Wentz’s Wild Card concussion. Despite the offensive chaos, the buck probably should have stopped with an underachieving defense, but Pederson made the somewhat surprising decision to retain DC Jim Schwartz. 18-14 since their Super Bowl LII victory, the Eagles are idling in Jason Garrett-land. Garrett’s NFC East departure means that may no longer be an option in 2020. The Eagles need to up their game.

11. Buffalo Bills

Not even the Bills’ best season of the 21st century could end without the rug being pulled out from underneath them. 21 minutes away from their first playoff victory in 24 years, the Bills blew a 16-0 lead in Houston. The meltdown put the spotlight on what is looking more and more like a fatal roster flaw: Josh Allen. The Ford Excursion version of Mitchell Trubisky, Allen awes with his technical specs but turns in gas guzzling performances that cause his defense and skill corps to run too hot. His poor decision making makes for unnecessary dilemmas and breathtaking miscues. You would be hard pressed to find a worse pair of sacks than the ones Allen took in the waning moments of the Wild Card Round. Sean McDermott is arguably the best defensive hire of the decade, but he has tethered his project to a risky prototype — high turnover, low accuracy — under center. Absent a complete redesign, the new model year can bring only so many revisions.

10. New England Patriots

The Patriots won at least 11 games for the 10th straight season but not much else went to plan. Bill Belichick’s squad burned up its preconceived notions, getting fueled by suffocating defense and undone by inept offense. Invulnerable at home for the better part of two decades, the Pats piddled away a first-round bye with their stunning Week 17 setback against the Dolphins at Gillette Stadium before getting eliminated in Boston one week later by the 9-7 Titans. It had been seven years since Tom Brady lost a home game in the playoffs. For his part, Brady bore little resemblance to the GOAT of yore, though it had also been decades since he was surrounded by such a poor supporting cast. Now it’s unclear if he will even return to the only team he’s ever known. Longtime defiers of both the quarterback aging curve and conventional wisdom about football in the salary cap era — you can’t keep a dynasty together for long — the Pats find themselves at their first crossroads since Brady’s return from a torn ACL in 2009.

9. New Orleans Saints

The Saints did everything right — hell, they went 5-0 with their backup quarterback — but the football gods smiled no more kindly. This time was just like the last time, a home overtime defeat in the playoffs. This year’s devastation didn’t even have the decency to occur in the NFC Championship Game, but instead the Wild Card Round. It was a quirk brought about by the Saints having the extreme misfortune of missing out on a first-round bye with a 13-3 record for the second time in nine years. Unlike 2018, Drew Brees was smoking hot headed into the playoffs. Like 2018, he did not save his best for last, struggling while tossing a costly interception. The Saints have made a habit of sacrificing tomorrow for today. With the decade turning over and Brees on the wrong side of 40, tomorrow has never felt closer.

8. Minnesota Vikings

The Vikings’ 2019 was a season that will ring through the ages. That’s because Kirk Cousins won a playoff game. First Takers the world over must now regroup and recalibrate their #taeks. Beyond that, it was a fairly conventional Mike Zimmer campaign, one in keeping with his bizarre habit of following up a .500 year with a playoff appearance. The Vikings’ Wild Card upset of the Saints was perhaps the most shocking result of the year. Their drubbing in San Francisco a week later, one of the least. Insistent to the point of intransigence when it came to running the ball, the Vikings’ 476 rushing attempts ranked fourth behind Baltimore, San Francisco and Seattle. This was despite the fact that both Dalvin Cook’s efficiency and health waned drastically as the season progressed. Zimmer’s formula leaves little room for error, but also allows for the possibility of the stars one day aligning.

7. Houston Texans

Has anyone ever made winning feel more like losing than Bill O’Brien? For the Texans’ Wild Card victory, they needed a spectacular comeback. For their Divisional Round defeat, a stupefying collapse. The whiplash began before the season even started, with GM O’Brien making brash moves for Duke Johnson and Laremy Tunsil before trading Jadeveon Clowney for pennies on the dollar. BOB quickly mothballed Johson in favor of Carlos Hyde, the replacement-level running back’s replacement back. Despite all that sound and fury, it often felt as if No. 2 receiver Will Fuller was the most important player on the team. The offense was a gear slower during his many absences. Through it all was Deshaun Watson, a Jordan-ian talent papering over roster deficiencies and paint-by-numbers play-calling. He — and we — deserve more from Houston, but the year ended with O’Brien giving himself a promotion. Ain’t that life.

6. Seattle Seahawks

The Seahawks went 11-5 … and produced a +8 point differential. That’s life in the run lane, a place Pete Carroll has become increasingly preoccupied with even as his special quarterback ascends to ever-loftier heights. It did produce the Seahawks’ first playoff victory in three years before a too-established game plan cost them dearly in their Divisional Round loss to the Packers. The road to the postseason featured Chargers-ian levels of strangeness, with the difference being the Seahawks found a way to win their bewildering vision quests instead of giving them away. A one-point victory over Andy Dalton in Week 1. A pair of 17-9 triumphs over the Eagles. Hunter S. Thompson-level depraved slugfests with the NFC champion 49ers. They were all there as Carroll retreated further into the past. We can forget about Carroll finding the future, but he will need a dash of the present if he is to bring his football life full circle with one final championship coronation.

5. Baltimore Ravens

On track to be one of the best teams in NFL history, the Ravens had to settle for the caveat of “one of the best teams in NFL history to not win a playoff game.” The Ravens’ +249 point differential was the largest since the 16-0 Patriots’ +315 mark in 2007. Their 531 points scored led the league and their 282 against were third fewest. DVOA, which goes back to 1985, graded the Ravens as the seventh best team of the past 34 years. It’s a damn shame they could not get it done in the postseason. They simply got run over by Derrick Henry after making a host of early mistakes. It’s a contest they probably would have won nine times out of 10. The 10th was all that mattered as the Titans advanced and Lamar Jackson geared up for another offseason of hot taker nonsense despite having one of the NFL’s best ever individual campaigns, including the single-season quarterback rushing record. Jackson and the Ravens will be back with a vengeance in 2020.

4. Tennessee Titans

A “Deal With It” GIF come to life, the Titans were jump started by the insertion of Ryan Tannehill under center before being carried to the AFC Championship Game by actual cyborg Derrick Henry. At least for one team, for one stretch, a running back very much mattered. Henry became the first player in league history to rush for 180-plus yards in three straight games. They were a win-or-go-home Week 17, the Wild Card Round in New England and the Divisional Round in Baltimore. Henry almost single-handedly ended a dynasty and upset one of the most impressive statistical teams of all time. He was helped along the way by Tannehill’s pop-a-shot play-action play and rookie A.J. Brown’s Henry impression in the open field. With both Henry and Tannehill free agents to be, the Titans’ latest 9-7 campaign could be a one-off, but a special one it was.

3. Green Bay Packers

One of the least impressive 13-3 teams you will ever see, the Packers had just the fifth best point differential in the NFC, including the second best in their own division. They nevertheless subdued the Seahawks in the Divisional Round before getting wiped out by the 49ers in the NFC Championship Game. That result seemed to confirm that the Pack were a team in transition that feasted on a soft schedule. It was all the easier to be nonplussed by Matt LaFleur’s squad thanks to a perplexing Aaron Rodgers effort, one that saw him possessed by avoiding turnovers. He took the seventh most sacks and committed the second most throwaways. Peculiar, though also partly a result of a woefully undermanned skill corps. It was Davante Adams, Aaron Jones and then everyone else. People who first guessed the Pack’s lack of reinforcements at wideout were quickly validated. One addition that did pay off was free agent Za'Darius Smith, who terrorized opposing quarterbacks, most notably Kirk Cousins in the Pack’s division-clinching Week 16 victory. Even if their record is worse, the Packers are probably just 1-2 receivers away from a more impressive 2020.

2. San Francisco 49ers

Jimmy Garoppolo finally stayed healthy, but he was not the reason the 49ers returned to the land of the giants. Kyle Shanahan designed a lethal run game despite lacking a true No. 1 back, and Robert Saleh oversaw a swarming young defense populated with difference makers by GM John Lynch. Eight of the Niners’ wins came by two-or-more scores, while their three regular season losses were by a collective 15 points. The premium talent on defense afforded Shanahan ample opportunity to scheme on offense, where he had trouble sorting of his receiver corps in addition to his backfield. A true 53-man roster, the 2019 49ers came at teams in waves, and always had a next man up when someone went down, even if they sometimes couldn’t figure out who the “first man” should be. The Niners lacked the passing theatrics typically associated with modern football — and some of Shanahan’s recent squads — but did everything well. It all added up to a conference championship.

1. Kansas City Chiefs

They finally made a champion out of Andy Reid. After last year’s near miss, the 2019 Chiefs often had the feel of anything but a team of destiny. There was Patrick Mahomes’ knee injury, and the Ravens burning down the AFC with one of the greatest regular seasons in NFL history. The Chiefs fell behind by at least 10 points in all three of their playoff games. That’s where the destiny kicked in. Summiting deficits of 24, 10 and 10, the Chiefs outlasted each of the Texans, Titans and 49ers to win by at least 10. That might not be destiny, but it is having a nuclear weapon at quarterback. Even as he “regressed” off his historic 2018, Mahomes cemented a new NFL order that has him — and now his team — at the top. A special player paired with a special coach led to its logical outcome — a special season.