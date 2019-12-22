2019 Season in review: Chase Elliott

Chase Elliott

CREW CHIEF: Alan Gustafson

TEAM: Hendrick Motorsports

POINTS: 10th

WINS: Three (Talladega I, Watkins Glen and Charlotte Roval). Tied his total from 2018.

LAPS LED: 601 (Most in his four full-time seasons)

TOP 5s: 11

TOP 10s: 15 (career worst in four full-time seasons)

POLES: Four, career best (Bristol I, Dover I, Watkins Glen, Talladega II)

WHAT WENT RIGHT: Earned his first superspeedway win in Cup and repeated as winner at Watkins Glen. He put on a stunning performance on the Roval when he came back to win after he plowed into the Turn 1 tire barrier in the middle of the race.

WHAT WENT WRONG: Any hopes Elliott and the No. 9 team had of topping their 2018 season came crashing down in the Round of 8. Elliott finished 32nd or worse in all three races, capping it off with a wreck in the final elimination race on Lap 165. After his Roval win, he finished in the top five once, at Kansas Speedway in the Round of 12 when he capitalized on a late wreck to finish second.

WHAT TO EXPECT IN 2020: 2020 will be the last season Elliott has Jimmie Johnson as a full-time teammate. It will be interesting to see how Elliott transitions into a leadership role as he’ll be the most tenured Hendrick driver once 2021 arrives.